Penny Stock Runners - AMARANTUS BIOSCIENCE HOLDINGS, INC.(OTCBB:AMBS), D.E. MASTER BLENDERS(OTCMKTS:DEMBF), Affymax, Inc.(OTCMKTS:AFFY), Propell Technologies Group Inc(OTCBB:PROP)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/13/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: AMARANTUS BIOSCIENCE HOLDINGS, INC.(OTCBB:AMBS), D.E. MASTER BLENDERS(OTCMKTS:DEMBF), Affymax, Inc.(OTCMKTS:AFFY), Propell Technologies Group Inc(OTCBB:PROP)



AMARANTUS BIOSCIENCE HOLDINGS, INC.(OTCBB:AMBS) ended lower -1.60% and complete the day at $0.0375. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 11.08 million. After opening at $0.032, the stock hit as high as $0.0439. However, it traded between $0.01 and $0.20 over the last twelve months.



Amarantus BioScience Holdings, Inc., a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of drug candidates and diagnostic blood tests to diagnose and treat human diseases in the United States.



Has AMBS Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



D.E. MASTER BLENDERS(OTCMKTS:DEMBF) closed yesterday at $16.44, a -0.36% decrease. Around 270,827 shares were traded, low from an-average trading volume of 272,809 shares. The company is now valued at around $9.82 billion.



D.E MASTER BLENDERS 1753 N.V. produces and sells coffee and tea products for retail and out of home markets in Europe, Brazil, Australia, Thailand, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail?Western Europe, Retail?Rest of World, and Out of Home.



Has DEMBF Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Affymax, Inc.(OTCMKTS:AFFY) moved -4.35 percent lower at $1.54 and traded between $1.51 and $1.62 after opening the day at $1.60. Its performance over the last five days remained 28.33%, which stands at 28.33% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was -91.89%.



Affymax, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in developing drugs to improve the treatment of serious and often life-threatening conditions. Its product candidate, peginesatide, is for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease patients on dialysis. Peginesatide is a synthetic peptide-based erythropoiesis stimulating agent (ESA), designed to stimulate production of red blood cells. -Why Should



Investors Buy AFFY After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Propell Technologies Group Inc(OTCBB:PROP) shares rose, gaining +11.09 percent to close at $0.50. Around 724.48 k shares changed hands yesterday.



Propell Technologies Group, Inc. offers enhanced oil recovery technology and services. These services are offered through its wholly owned subsidiary Novas Energy USA, Inc., through commercial application of a Plasma-Pulse Technology.



Why Should Investors Buy PROP After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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