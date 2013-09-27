Penny Stock Runners - AMARANTUS BIOSCIENCE HOLDINGS, INC.(OTCBB:AMBS), Growlife Inc(OTCBB:PHOT), MONITISE PLC(OTCMKTS:MONIF), VUZIX CORP CMN STK(OTCBB:VUZI)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/27/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: AMARANTUS BIOSCIENCE HOLDINGS, INC.(OTCBB:AMBS), Growlife Inc(OTCBB:PHOT), MONITISE PLC(OTCMKTS:MONIF), VUZIX CORP CMN STK(OTCBB:VUZI).



AMARANTUS BIOSCIENCE HOLDINGS, INC.(OTCBB:AMBS) ended lower -6.51% and complete the day at $0.589. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 18.41 million. After opening at $0.065, the stock hit as high as $0.0679. However, it traded between $0.01 and $0.20 over the last twelve months.



Amarantus BioScience Holdings, Inc., a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of drug candidates and diagnostic blood tests to diagnose and treat human diseases in the United States.



Has AMBS Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Growlife Inc(OTCBB:PHOT) closed yesterday at $0.0485, a -8.49% decrease. Around 13.07 million shares were traded, beating an-average trading volume of 8.64 million shares. The company is now valued at around $30.07 million.



Growlife, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets horticulture and lifestyle products in the United States and internationally. It offers LED lights for indoor growing; wireless monitoring and control equipment to operate grow room functions; and plant growing systems and accessories, including nutrients, media, timers, controls, and automated water accessories.



Has PHOT Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



MONITISE PLC(OTCMKTS:MONIF) moved -4.58 percent lower at $0.867and traded between $0.86 and $0.90 after opening the day at $0.89. Its performance over the last five days remained -9.02%, which stands at 15.6% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was 60.56%.



Monitise plc, a technology and services company, provides mobile banking, payments, and commerce solutions worldwide. Its solutions enable financial institutions and other service providers to offer various services to their customers



Why Should Investors Buy MONIF After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



VUZIX CORP CMN STK(OTCBB:VUZI) shares rose, gaining +8.61 percent to close at $2.27. The stock is up around 4440% this year and 4440% for the last 12 months. Around 329,742 shares changed hands yesterday, higher from an-average trading volume of 89,387 shares.



Vuzix Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for use in the consumer, and media and entertainment markets. The company?s products are worn like eyeglasses and contain video displays that enable the user to view video and digital content, such as movies, computer data, the Internet, or video games through various mobile electronic devices, including cell phones, laptop computers, portable media players, and gaming systems.



Why Should Investors Buy VUZI After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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