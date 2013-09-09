Penny Stock Runners: American Eagle Energy Corp (OTCBB: AMZG), Cielo S a (OTCMKTS: CIOXY), WINDPOWER INNOVATION (OTCMKTS: WPNV), Telecom Corp of New Zealand (ADR)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/09/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: American Eagle Energy Corp (OTCBB: AMZG), Cielo S A (OTCMKTS: CIOXY), WINDPOWER INNOVATION (OTCMKTS: WPNV), Telecom Corp of New Zealand (ADR) (OTCMKTS: NZTCY).



American Eagle Energy Corp (OTCBB: AMZG) decreased -3.38% and closed at $2.29 on a traded volume of 115.709 shares, in comparison to 74.595 shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is up over 193.59%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $126.11 million and its total outstanding shares are 55.07 million.



Will AMZG Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



American Eagle Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Canada and the United States.



Cielo S A (OTCMKTS: CIOXY) soared 2.36% and closed at $25.10 on a traded volume of 41.681 shares, whereas its average trading volume is 44.289 shares. In the last three months, the stock is down -0.66%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $24.78 and $325.32.



Will CIOXY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Cielo S.A., through its subsidiaries, operates in the merchant acquiring and payment processing industry in Brazil.



WINDPOWER INNOVATION (OTCMKTS: WPNV) jumped 1.56% and closed at $0.0325. So far in three months, the stock is down -7.14%. The 52-week range for the stock is $0.0022 and $0.09 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $0.03. Its introductory price for the day was $0.03, with the overall traded volume of 1.13 million shares.



Will WPNV Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Wind Power Innovations, Inc., through its subsidiary, Wind Power Solutions, Inc., focuses on the refurbishment, remanufacture, enhancement, and resale of wind power turbines.



Telecom Corp of New Zealand (ADR) (OTCMKTS: NZTCY) after opening its trade at the price of $8.69 jumped 1.04% to close at $8.74 for the day. The stock moved on a traded volume of 48.102 shares, in comparison to 74.137 shares of average trading volume.



The 52-week range for the stock is $8.50 and $11.41 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $8.78.



Will NZTCY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Telecom Corporation of New Zealand Limited provides telecommunications and IT services primarily in New Zealand and Australia.



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