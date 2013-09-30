Penny Stock Runners - AMR Corporation(OTCMKTS:AAMRQ), Alkaline Water Company Inc(OTCBB:WTER), Unseen Solar, Inc.(OTCMKTS:PCWT), Biozone Pharmaceuticals Inc(OTCBB:BZNE)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/30/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: AMR Corporation(OTCMKTS:AAMRQ), Alkaline Water Company Inc(OTCBB:WTER), Unseen Solar, Inc.(OTCMKTS:PCWT), Biozone Pharmaceuticals Inc(OTCBB:BZNE).



AMR Corporation(OTCMKTS:AAMRQ) ended higher +0.46% and complete the day at $4.37. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 7.58 million. After opening at $4.34, the stock hit as high as $4.50. However, it traded between $0.36 and $7.15 over the last twelve months.



AMR Corporation operates in the airline industry. The company, through its subsidiary, American Airlines, Inc., provides scheduled jet service to approximately 160 destinations throughout North America, the Caribbean, Latin America, Europe, and Asia; and operates as a scheduled air freight carrier



For How Long AAMRQ will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Alkaline Water Company Inc(OTCBB:WTER) closed yesterday at $0.675, a -21.56% decrease. Around 4.46 million shares were traded, beating an-average trading volume of 2.21 million shares. The company is now valued at around $53.59 million.



The Alkaline Water Company Inc. engages in the production, distribution, marketing, and selling bottled alkaline water in bulk for retail sale. The company offers bottled alkaline water to retail consumers in three-liter and one-gallon volumes under the Alkaline84 brand.



Has WTER Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find out via this report



Unseen Solar, Inc.(OTCMKTS:PCWT) moved +13.33 percent higher at $0.255 and traded between $0.23 and $0.26 after opening the day at $0.23. Its performance over the last five days remained 26.87%, which stands at -15% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was -15%.



Pacific Clean Water Technologies Inc. engages in the provision and operation of on-site chemical and non-chemical water treatment programs for the treatment of boilers, cooling systems



Will PCWT Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Biozone Pharmaceuticals Inc(OTCBB:BZNE) shares rose, gaining +16.18 percent to close at $0.790. The stock is down around -75.54% this year and -51.08% for the last 12 months. Around 4.50 million shares changed hands yesterday, higher from an-average trading volume of 19,885 shares.



Biozone Pharmaceuticals, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in developing and manufacturing over the counter (OTC) drug products, and cosmetic and beauty products on behalf of third parties in the United States and internationally. Its OTC products include hair conditioners and shampoos for treatment of eczema and psoriasis; external analgesics; skin protectants



Why Should Investors Buy BZNE After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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