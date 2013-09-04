Penny Stock Runners: ARTIS REAL EST in TR (OTCMKTS: ARESF), Colorado Ceramic Tile, Inc. (OTCBB: CTLE), Kao (ADR) (OTCMKTS: KCRPY), Tracksoft Systems Inc (OTCMKTS: BRND)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/04/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: ARTIS REAL EST IN TR (OTCMKTS: ARESF) Colorado Ceramic Tile, Inc. (OTCBB: CTLE) Kao Corporation (ADR) (OTCMKTS: KCRPY) Tracksoft Systems Inc (OTCMKTS: BRND).



ARTIS REAL EST IN TR (OTCMKTS: ARESF) decreased -0.44% and closed at $12.88 on a traded volume of 19.200 shares, in comparison to 9.050 shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is down over -18.17%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $1.63 billion.



Will ARESF Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Artis Real Estate Investment Trust operates as a closed-end real estate investment trust in Canada.



Colorado Ceramic Tile, Inc. (OTCBB: CTLE) plunged -3.85% and closed at $0.0500 on a traded volume of 1.26 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 783.743 shares. In the last three months, the stock is down -71.1%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $0.05 and $0.06.



Will CTLE Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Nano Labs Corp. focuses on the acquisition of coatings and laminates made from nanotechnology for its own use or licensing to others.



Kao Corporation (ADR) (OTCMKTS: KCRPY) jumped 1.77 % and closed at $29.60. So far in three months, the stock is down -5.94%. The 52-week range for the stock is $25.88 and $35.55 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $29.80. Its introductory price for the day was $29.80, with the overall traded volume of 6.306 shares.



Will KCRPY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Kao Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of beauty care, human health care, and fabric and home care products; and chemicals worldwide.



Tracksoft Systems Inc (OTCMKTS: BRND) dropped -15.00% to close at $0.0017 for the day. The stock moved on a traded volume of 11.80 million shares, in comparison to 20.60 million shares of average trading volume.



Will BRND Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Premier Brands, Inc. engages in the manufacture, acquisition, and marketing of consumer packaged goods, primarily beverages and nutraceuticals.



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