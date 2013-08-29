Penny Stock Runners: ASSA ABLOY AB (OTCMKTS: ASAZY), Anavex Life Sciences Corp (OTCMKTS: AVXL), Tribune Company (OTCMKTS: TRBAA), HyperSolar Inc (OTCMKTS: HYSR)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/29/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: ASSA ABLOY AB (OTCMKTS: ASAZY), Anavex Life Sciences Corp (OTCMKTS: AVXL), Tribune Company (OTCMKTS: TRBAA), HyperSolar Inc (OTCMKTS: HYSR).



ASSA ABLOY AB (OTCMKTS: ASAZY) decreased -0.64% and closed at $21.75 on a traded volume of 21.797 shares, in comparison to 105.660 shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is up over 17.76%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $15.40billion.



Will ASAZY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



ASSA ABLOY AB engages in the manufacture and sale of door opening solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific.



Anavex Life Sciences Corp (OTCMKTS: AVXL) soared 5.26% and closed at $0.600 on a traded volume of 138.252 shares, whereas its average trading volume is 156.317 shares. In the last three months, the stock is up 25%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $0.01 and $3.90.



Will AVXL Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel drugs for the treatment of neurological diseases and cancer utilizing its proprietary drug discovery SIGMACEPTOR platform.



Tribune Company (OTCMKTS: TRBAA) dropped -0.08% and closed at $60.50. So far in three months, the stock is up 5.77%. The 52-week range for the stock is $48.38 and $67.50 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $60.90. Its introductory price for the day was $60.55, with the overall traded volume of 58.796 shares.



Will TRBAA Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Tribune Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a media and entertainment company primarily in the United States.



HyperSolar Inc (OTCMKTS: HYSR) after opening its shares at the price of $0.01, jumped up 40.00% to close at $0.0140 for the day. The stock moved on a traded volume of 2.81 million shares, in comparison to 876.630 shares of average trading volume.



Will HYSR Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



HyperSolar, Inc., a development stage company, engages in the development of solar-powered nanoparticle system that separates hydrogen from water.



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