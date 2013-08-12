Penny Stock Runners - AURCANA CORP(OTCMKTS:AUNFF), FREDDIE MAC PFD Z(OTCBB:FMCKJ), PAGNIE FINANCIERE RI(OTCMKTS:CFRUY), Tranzbyte Corp(OTCMKTS:ERBB)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/12/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: AURCANA CORP(OTCMKTS:AUNFF), FREDDIE MAC PFD Z(OTCBB:FMCKJ), PAGNIE FINANCIERE RI(OTCMKTS:CFRUY), Tranzbyte Corp(OTCMKTS:ERBB)



AURCANA CORP(OTCMKTS:AUNFF) ended higher +11.47% and complete the day at $2.41. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 134,323. After opening at $2.05, the stock hit as high as $2.45. However, it traded between $0.53 and $10.40 over the last twelve months.

Aurcana Corporation, a junior mining company, engages in the production and sale of copper, silver, lead, and zinc concentrates. It is also involved in the exploration, development, and operation of natural resource properties.



For How Long AUNFF will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



FREDDIE MAC PFD Z(OTCBB:FMCKJ) closed yesterday at $4.07, a +0.86% increase. Around 1.63 million shares were traded, beating an-average trading volume of 1.45 million shares. The company is now valued at around $1.12 billion.

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation provides credit guarantee for residential mortgages originated by mortgage lenders and invests in mortgage loans and mortgage-related securities in the United States.



For How Long FMCKJ Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



PAGNIE FINANCIERE RI(OTCMKTS:CFRUY) moved +0.35 percent higher at $10.17 and traded between $10.08 and $10.21 after opening the day at $10.10. Its performance over the last five days remained 2.11%, which stands at 8.54% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was 30.55%.

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA and its subsidiaries, provide luxury goods in Switzerland and internationally. It engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of jewelry products, precision timepieces



For How Long CFRUY Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Tranzbyte Corp(OTCMKTS:ERBB) shares rose, gaining +12.00 percent to close at $0.0028. The stock is up around 12% this year and 47.37% for the last 12 months. Around 30.59 million shares changed hands yesterday, higher from an-average trading volume of 18.11 million shares.

Tranzbyte Corp, formerly PBS Holding, Inc. is engaged in providing human resource outsourcing services through its subsidiaries, PBS LLC, Primary HR Services, LLC (Primary HR) and AHJR, Inc. (AHJR) (collectively, the Subsidiaries). PBS LLC and Primary HR are regional professional employer organizations (PEO) focused on providing human capital management solutions. PBS LLC is licensed as a staff leasing services company in Texas and Primary HR provides similar services in Mississippi.



Why Should Investors Buy ERBB After The Recent Gain?Just Go Here and Find Out



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