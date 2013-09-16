Penny Stock Runners - Axa SA (ADR)(OTCMKTS:AXAHY), HRT PARTICIPACOES EM(OTCMKTS:HRTPY), Advaxis, Inc.(OTCBB:ADXS), STELLAR BIOTECH INC(OTCMKTS:SBOTF)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/16/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Axa SA (ADR)(OTCMKTS:AXAHY), HRT PARTICIPACOES EM(OTCMKTS:HRTPY), Advaxis, Inc.(OTCBB:ADXS), STELLAR BIOTECH INC(OTCMKTS:SBOTF).



Axa SA (ADR)(OTCMKTS:AXAHY) ended lower -0.24% and complete the day at $23.61. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 72,642. After opening at $23.37, the stock hit as high as $23.65. However, it traded between $14.50 and $24.17 over the last twelve months.



AXA Group, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services. Its Life & Savings segment offers term life, whole life, universal life, endowment, deferred and immediate annuities, and other investment-based products



Has AXAHY Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



HRT PARTICIPACOES EM(OTCMKTS:HRTPY) closed yesterday at $0.240, a +9.09% increase. Around 1.20 million shares were traded, beating an-average trading volume of 1.01 million shares. The company is now valued at around $129.91 million.



HRT Participações em Petróleo S.A., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, distribution, and sale of oil and natural gas. It is also involved in the import, export, refining, sale, and distribution of oil, natural gas, fuel, and oil by-products; and generation, sale, and distribution of electric power.



For How Long HRTPY Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Advaxis, Inc.(OTCBB:ADXS) moved -8.07 percent lower at $6.15 and traded between $6.10 and $6.74 after opening the day at $6.40. Its performance over the last five days remained 50%, which stands at 98.39% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was 64%.



Advaxis, Inc., a clinical development stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for cancer and infectious diseases.



Why Should Investors Buy ADXS After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



STELLAR BIOTECH INC(OTCMKTS:SBOTF) shares rose, gaining +3.64 percent to close at $1.54. The stock is up around 432.87% this year and 411.63% for the last 12 months. Around 218,266 shares changed hands yesterday, lower from an-average trading volume of 359,815 shares.



Stellar Biotechnologies, Inc. produces and markets keyhole limpet hemocyanin (KLH), as well as develops technology related to the culture and production of KLH and subunit KLH formulations in the United States and Europe



Why Should Investors Buy SBOTF After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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