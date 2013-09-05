Penny Stock Runners: Bayer AG (ADR) (OTCMKTS: BAYRY), PETRO RIVER OIL CORP (OTCBB: PTRC), International Stem Cell Corp (OTCMKTS: ISCO), Mitsubishi Estate Co Ltd (ADR) (OTCMKTS: MITEY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/05/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Bayer AG (ADR) (OTCMKTS: BAYRY) PETRO RIVER OIL CORP (OTCBB: PTRC) International Stem Cell Corp (OTCMKTS: ISCO) Mitsubishi Estate Co Ltd (ADR) (OTCMKTS: MITEY).



Bayer AG (ADR) (OTCMKTS: BAYRY) increased 0.63% and closed at $112.46 on a traded volume of 16.072 shares, in comparison to 26.392 shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is up over 19.38%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $92.99 billion and its total outstanding shares are 826.95 million.



Will BAYRY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Bayer Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and markets health care and agriculture products, and high-tech materials worldwide.



PETRO RIVER OIL CORP (OTCBB: PTRC) soared 4.76% and closed at $0.220 on a traded volume of 334.195 shares, whereas its average trading volume is 308.769 shares. In the last three months, the stock is down -12%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $0.20 and $0.26.



Will PTRC Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Petro River Oil Corp engages in producing oil and gas with producing wells in the Southeast Kansas region of the Mississippi Lime.



International Stem Cell Corp (OTCMKTS: ISCO) jumped 6.67% and closed at $0.160. So far in three months, the stock is down -40.74%. The 52-week range for the stock is $0.13 and $0.41 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $0.17. Its introductory price for the day was $0.15, with the overall traded volume of 286.754 shares.



Will ISCO Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



International Stem Cell Corporation, a developmental stage biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutic, biomedical, and cosmeceutical products in the United States and internationally.



Mitsubishi Estate Co Ltd (ADR) (OTCMKTS: MITEY) after opening its trade at the price of $27.55, jumped 2.87% to close at $27.83 for the day. The stock moved on a traded volume of 13.247 shares, in comparison to 11.616 shares of average trading volume.



The 52-week range for the stock is $17.20 and $33.45 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $27.90.



Will MITEY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. engages in the real estate activities in Japan and internationally. The company’s Building Business segment is involved in the development, leasing, and property management of office buildings.



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