Penny Stock Runners - Bio Matrix Scientific Group Inc(OTCMKTS:BMSN), RECKITT BENCKISER PL (OTCMKTS:RBGLY), Cheung Kong (Holdings) Limited (ADR)(OTCMKTS:CHEUY), BNP Paribas SA (ADR)(OTCMKTS:BNPQY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/14/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Bio Matrix Scientific Group Inc(OTCMKTS:BMSN), RECKITT BENCKISER PL (OTCMKTS:RBGLY), Cheung Kong (Holdings) Limited (ADR)(OTCMKTS:CHEUY), BNP Paribas SA (ADR)(OTCMKTS:BNPQY).



Bio Matrix Scientific Group Inc(OTCMKTS:BMSN) ended lower -15.38% and complete the day at $0.0022. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 29.37 million. After opening at $27.89, the stock hit as high as $27.99. However, it traded between $19.11 and $30.24 over the last twelve months.



Bio-Matrix Scientific Group, Inc., a development stage company, intends to engage primarily in the development of regenerative medical applications. It develops HemaXellerate, a cellular drug to heal damaged bone marrow; and HemaXellerate I, which is a patient-specific composition of cells that have been demonstrated to repair damaged bone marrow and stimulate production of blood cells based on previous animal studies.



Has BMSN Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



RECKITT BENCKISER PL(OTCMKTS:RBGLY) closed yesterday at $14.01, a +1.23% increase. Around 63,688 shares were traded, low from an-average trading volume of 116,038 shares. The company is now valued at around $49.79 billion.



Reckitt Benckiser Group plc engages in the manufacture and sale of health care, hygiene, and home care products worldwide. The company offers antiseptic liquids under the Dettol brand; depilatory products under the Veet brand; medicated sore throat products under the Strepsils brand; condoms under the Durex brand; cold/flu products under the Mucinex brand



For How Long RBGLY Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Cheung Kong (Holdings) Limited (ADR)(OTCMKTS:CHEUY) moved +1.19 percent higher at $16.12 and traded between $15.93 and $16.12 after opening the day at $15.94. Its performance over the last five days remained 0.75%, which stands at 9.07% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was 3.87%.



Cheung Kong (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, engages in real estate property investment and development activities primarily in Hong Kong. It is also involved in the operation of hotels and serviced suites; property and project management



For How Long CHEUY Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



BNP Paribas SA (ADR)(OTCMKTS:BNPQY) shares rose, gaining +0.17 percent to close at $36.30. The stock is up around 24.27% this year and 46.25% for the last 12 months. Around 72,989 shares changed hands yesterday, lower from an-average trading volume of 73,741 shares.



BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services worldwide. Its retail banking business offers current accounts and other solutions in the areas of corporate financing and asset management; various banking, financial, and insurance products and services; personal loans, consumer credit, and mortgage financing; and equipment finance for corporate clients.



Why Should Investors Buy BNPQY After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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