Penny Stock Runners - Cereplast Inc(OTCMKTS:CERP), LIGHTSTREAM RES(OTCMKTS:LSTMF), Provectus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(OTCMKTS:PVCT), AMERICAN COMMUNITY(OTCMKTS:ACYD)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/04/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Cereplast Inc(OTCMKTS:CERP), LIGHTSTREAM RES(OTCMKTS:LSTMF), Provectus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(OTCMKTS:PVCT), AMERICAN COMMUNITY(OTCMKTS:ACYD).



Cereplast Inc(OTCMKTS:CERP) ended higher +3.85% and complete the day at $0.0135. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 12.08 million. After opening at $0.01, the stock hit as high as $0.01. However, it traded between $0.01 and $0.30 over the last twelve months.



Cereplast, Inc. (Cereplast) is engaged in developing and commercializing bio-based resins through two product families: Cereplast Compostables Resins, which are compostable, renewable, ecologically sound substitutes for petroleum-based plastics, and Cereplast Sustainables resins (including the Cereplast Hybrid Resins product line), which replaces up to 90% of the petroleum-based content of traditional plastics with materials from renewable resources



For How Long CERP will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



LIGHTSTREAM RES(OTCMKTS:LSTMF) closed yesterday at $7.22, a +0.38% increase. Around 309,060 shares were traded, beating an-average trading volume of 94,598 shares. The company is now valued at around $1.42 billion.



For How Long LSTMF Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Provectus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(OTCMKTS:PVCT) trade close at $0.780 and traded between $0.77 and $0.82 after opening the day at $0.80. Its performance over the last five days remained 18.18%, which stands 18.18% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was 39.29%.



Provectus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a development-stage pharmaceutical company that is primarily engaged in developing ethical pharmaceuticals for oncology and dermatology indications. The Company develops and focuses to license or market and sells its two prescription drug candidates, PV-10 and PH-10



What PVCT Charts Are Signaling for Traders? Find Out Here



AMERICAN COMMUNITY(OTCMKTS:ACYD) shares rose, gaining +19.84 percent to close at $0.0151. The stock is up around 1787.5% this year and 842.75% for the last 12 months. Around 10.47 million shares changed hands yesterday, lower from an-average trading volume of 19.72 million shares.



Why Should Investors Buy ACYD After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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