Penny Stock Runners - Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp(OTCBB:FMCC), CodeSmart Holdings Inc(OTCBB:ITEN), Advanced Cell Technology, Inc.(OTCBB:ACTC), TechnoConcepts, Inc.(OTCMKTS:TCPS)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/30/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp(OTCBB:FMCC), CodeSmart Holdings Inc(OTCBB:ITEN), Advanced Cell Technology, Inc.(OTCBB:ACTC), TechnoConcepts, Inc.(OTCMKTS:TCPS).



Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp(OTCBB:FMCC) ended lower -0.87% and complete the day at $1.14. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 2.16million. After opening at $1.17, the stock hit as high as $1.18. However, it traded between $0.23 and $5.00 over the last twelve months.



Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) conducts business in the United States residential mortgage market and the global securities market. The Company operates in three segments: Single-family Guarantee, Investments, and Multifamily. The Single-family Guarantee segment reflects results from the Company's single-family credit guarantee activities.



Has FMCC Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



CodeSmart Holdings Inc(OTCBB:ITEN) closed yesterday at $3.91, a +11.08% increase. Around 324,730 shares were traded, beating an-average trading volume of 125,375 shares. The company is now valued at around $55.63 million.



CodeSmart Holdings, Inc., formerly First Independence Corp., is a development-stage company. The Company provides on-line education for medical coding and billing to healthcare professionals and also educates new healthcare professionals coming into the field.



For How Long ITEN Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Advanced Cell Technology, Inc.(OTCBB:ACTC) trade close at $0.0590 and traded between $0.06 and $0.06 after opening the day at $0.06. Its performance over the last five days remained -14.74%, which stands at -21.33% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was -5.92%.



Advanced Cell Technology, Inc. is a biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing human embryonic and adult stem cell technology in the emerging field of regenerative medicine. The Company has acquired, developed and maintained a portfolio of patents and patent applications that forms the base for its research and development efforts in the area of embryonic and adult stem cell research.



What ACTC Charts Are Signaling for Traders? Find Out Here



TechnoConcepts, Inc.(OTCMKTS:TCPS) shares fall, losing -48.17 percent to close at $0.0099. The stock is up around 1880% this year and 607.14% for the last 12 months. Around 13.15 million shares changed hands yesterday, higher from an-average trading volume of 3.47 million shares.



TechnoConcepts, Inc. (TCI) is in the business of designing, developing, manufacturing and marketing wireless communications semiconductors. The Company has begun manufacturing wireless transmitter and receiver microchips, based on its technology, and produced its engineering run in August 2006.



Will TCPS Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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