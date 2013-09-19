Penny Stock Runners - Federal National Mortgage Association(OTCBB:FNMA), NanoViricides Inc(OTCBB:NNVCD), Roche Holding Ltd. (ADR)(OTCMKTS:RHHBY), Exide Technologies(OTCMKTS:XIDEQ)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/19/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Federal National Mortgage Association(OTCBB:FNMA), NanoViricides Inc(OTCBB:NNVCD), Roche Holding Ltd. (ADR)(OTCMKTS:RHHBY), Exide Technologies(OTCMKTS:XIDEQ).



Federal National Mortgage Association(OTCBB:FNMA) ended lower -0.85% and complete the day at $1.17. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 5.46 million. After opening at $1.17, the stock hit as high as $1.18. However, it traded between $0.25 and $5.44 over the last twelve months.



Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) provides liquidity and stability support services in the secondary mortgage market in the United States. The company securitizes mortgage loans originated by lenders in the primary mortgage market into Fannie Mae mortgage-backed securities



Has FNMA Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



NanoViricides Inc(OTCBB:NNVCD) closed yesterday at $5.43, a +18.04% increase. Around 560,800 shares were traded, beating an-average trading volume of 221,502 shares. The company is now valued at around $255.27 million.



NanoViricides, Inc., a nano-biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of viral infections



For How Long NNVCD Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Roche Holding Ltd. (ADR)(OTCMKTS:RHHBY) moved +3.43 percent higher at $65.77 and traded between $63.60 and 65.80 after opening the day at $63.67. Its performance over the last five days remained 5%, which stands at 2.8% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was 30.26%.



Roche Holding AG operates in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, European Union, and internationally. It discovers, develops, and delivers diagnostic and therapeutic products and services that enable patients and healthcare professionals in the detection, prevention, diagnosis, treatment, and treatment monitoring of diseases.



For How Long RHHBY Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Exide Technologies(OTCMKTS:XIDEQ) shares rose, gaining +15.25 percent to close at $0.461. The stock is down around -86.32% this year and -85.5% for the last 12 months. Around 5.10 million shares changed hands yesterday, higher from an-average trading volume of 1.34 million shares.



Exide Technologies manufactures and supplies lead-acid batteries for transportation and industrial applications worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Transportation Americas, Transportation Europe and Rest of World (ROW), Industrial Energy Americas, and Industrial Energy Europe and ROW



Why Should Investors Buy XIDEQ After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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