Penny Stock Runners: Max Sound Corp (OTCBB:MAXD), Makita Corporation (ADR)(OTCMKTS:MKTAY), American Power Group Corp (OTCMKTS:APGI), Anavex Life Sciences Corp (OTCMKTS:AVXL)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/19/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Max Sound Corp (OTCBB:MAXD), Makita Corporation (ADR)(OTCMKTS:MKTAY), American Power Group Corp (OTCMKTS:APGI), Anavex Life Sciences Corp (OTCMKTS:AVXL)



Max Sound Corp (OTCBB:MAXD) opened its shares at the price of $0.28 for the day. Its closing price was $0.280 after gaining +1.82% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 401,715.00 shares, while its average trading volume remained 253,874.00 shares. The beta of MAXD stands at0.31.



Max Sound Corporation is a development-stage company. The Company is engaged in developing the online networking platform, launching and marketing its audio technology.



Why Should Investors Buy MAXD After The Recent Gain?Just Go Here and Find Out



Makita Corporation (ADR)(OTCMKTS:MKTAY) percentage change surged +1.41% to close at $54.05 with the total traded volume of 49,095.00 shares, and average volume of 5,674.00 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $33.77 - $61.60, while its day lowest price was $53.70 and it hit its day highest price at $54.19.



Makita Corporation is a Japan-based company mainly engaged in the manufacture and sale of power tools, air tools and gardening equipment.



Will MKTAY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



American Power Group Corp (OTCMKTS:APGI) started its trading session with the price of $0.65 and closed at $0.650. APGI’s stocks traded with total volume of 215,600.00 shares, while the average trading volume remained 124,580.00 shares. The beta of APGI stands at 0.98. Day range of the stock was $0.64-$0.68.



American Power Group Corporation, formerly GreenMan Technologies, Inc., is engaged in the fuel conversion operations (American Power Group).



Can Investors Bet on APGI after this News update? Find out in this Research Report



Anavex Life Sciences Corp (OTCMKTS:AVXL) ended its day with the gain of +2.70% and closed at the price of $0.760 after opening at $0.73. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 122,489.00 shares, as compared to its average volume of 136,056.00 shares.



Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (Anavex) is a development-stage company. Anavex is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of drug targets to treat diseases.



Will AVXL Continue To Move Higher?Find Out Here



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