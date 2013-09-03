Penny Stock Runners: mCig Inc (OTCBB:LTCHD), Soligenix Inc (OTCBB:SNGX), Hipcricket Inc (OTCBB:HIPP), Air Liquide (ADR)(OTCMKTS:AIQUY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/03/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: mCig Inc (OTCBB:LTCHD), Soligenix Inc (OTCBB:SNGX), Hipcricket Inc (OTCBB:HIPP), Air Liquide (ADR)(OTCMKTS:AIQUY)



mCig Inc (OTCBB:LTCHD) opened its shares at the price of $0.05 for the day. Its closing price was $0.120 after gaining +200% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 563,814.00 shares, while its average trading volume remained 13,969.00 shares.



Lifetech Industries, Inc., a development stage company, engages in air to water generator distribution and technology licensing business.



Why Should Investors Buy LTCHD After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



Soligenix Inc (OTCBB:SNGX) percentage change surged +1.69% to close at $1.80 with the total traded volume of 53,002.00 shares, and average volume of 87,100.00 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $0.31 - $2.13, while its day lowest price was $1.75 and it hit its day highest price at $1.92.



Soligenix, Inc., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing products to treat life-threatening side effects of cancer treatments and serious gastrointestinal diseases, and vaccines for certain bioterrorism agents.



Will SNGX Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Hipcricket Inc (OTCBB:HIPP) started its trading session with the price of $0.42 and closed at $0.391 by scoring -5.78%. HIPP’s stocks traded with total volume of 286,553.00 shares, while the average trading volume remained 211,302.00 shares. The beta of HIPP stands at 1.15. Day range of the stock was $0.39 -$0.42.



Hipcricket, Inc. provides mobile marketing and advertising technology and services that enable brands, advertising agencies, media companies, and enterprise customers to seamlessly drive sales, engagement, and loyalty.



Has HIPP Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Air Liquide (ADR)(OTCMKTS:AIQUY) ended its day with the loss of -2.00% and closed at the price of $26.17 after opening at $26.55. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 14,739.00 shares, as compared to its average volume of 37,646.00 shares.



L?Air Liquide S.A. produces and sells air gases for industry, health, and the environment sectors worldwide



Has AIQUY Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



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