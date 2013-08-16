Penny Stock Runners - MOOD MEDIA CORP(OTCMKTS:FDMCF), Koninklijke Ahold N.V. (ADR)(OTCMKTS:AHONY), Imperial Tobacco Group PLC (ADR)(OTCMKTS:ITYBY), LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SA(ADR)(OTCMKTS:LVMUY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/16/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: MOOD MEDIA CORP(OTCMKTS:FDMCF), Koninklijke Ahold N.V. (ADR)(OTCMKTS:AHONY), Imperial Tobacco Group PLC (ADR)(OTCMKTS:ITYBY), LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SA(ADR)(OTCMKTS:LVMUY)



MOOD MEDIA CORP(OTCMKTS:FDMCF) ended lower -10.19% and complete the day at $1.08. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 339,700. After opening at $1.18, the stock hit as high as $1.22 However, it traded between $0.72 and $2.62 over the last twelve months.

Mood Media Corporation operates as an in-store media provider in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It provides in-store audio, visual, media, and scent marketing solutions to specialist retailers, department stores, supermarkets, financial institutions, and fitness clubs, as well as hotels and restaurants.



Has FDMCF Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up?Find Out Here



Koninklijke Ahold N.V. (ADR)(OTCMKTS:AHONY) closed yesterday at $16.47, a -2.20% decrease. Around 89,364 shares were traded, beating an-average trading volume of 66,039 shares. The company is now valued at around $ 17.09billion.

Koninklijke Ahold NV is a Netherlands-based retail group. Through its subsidiaries the Company operates supermarkets, wine and liquor stores, convenience stores, online daily needs ordering and delivery platforms, drugstores and pharmacies. It operates two continental business platforms, Ahold Europe and Ahold USA.



Has AHONY Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Imperial Tobacco Group PLC (ADR)(OTCMKTS:ITYBY) moved +3.09 percent higher at $69.04 and traded between $68.44 and $69.16 after opening the day at $68.79. Its performance over the last five days remained 1.75%, which stands at 1.39% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was -10.91%.

Imperial Tobacco Group PLC (Imperial Tobacco) is a tobacco company. Through the Company’s total tobacco portfolio it provides consumers a range of brands and products, including cigarettes, fine cut tobacco, cigars and snus.



For How Long ITYBY Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SA(ADR)(OTCMKTS:LVMUY) shares fall, losing -0.72percent to close at $37.38. The stock is down around-0.82% this year and 12.42% for the last 12 months. Around 47,406 shares changed hands yesterday, lower from an-average trading volume of 69,098 shares.

LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SA, (LVMH), is a France-based luxury goods company. It owns a portfolio of luxury brands and its business activities are divided into five segments: Wines and Spirits, Fashion and Leather Goods, Perfumes and Cosmetics, Watches and Jewelry, and Selective Retailing.



Will LVMUY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally?Find Out Here



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