Penny Stock Runners - NAUTILUS MINERALS IN(OTCMKTS:NUSMF), Tribune Company(OTCMKTS:TRBAA), Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (ADR)(OTCMKTS:NSANY), HRT PARTICIPACOES EM(OTCMKTS:HRTPY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/07/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: NAUTILUS MINERALS IN(OTCMKTS:NUSMF), Tribune Company(OTCMKTS:TRBAA), Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (ADR)(OTCMKTS:NSANY), HRT PARTICIPACOES EM(OTCMKTS:HRTPY)



NAUTILUS MINERALS IN(OTCMKTS:NUSMF) ended lower -8.46% and complete the day at $0.476. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 284,895. After opening at $0.52, the stock hit as high as $0.58. However, it traded between $0.19 and $1.03 over the last twelve months.



Nautilus Minerals Inc., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of the ocean floor for copper, gold, silver, and zinc seafloor massive sulphide deposits in Australasia.



Has NUSMF Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Tribune Company(OTCMKTS:TRBAA) closed yesterday at $63.35, a +0.09% increase. Around 506,128 shares were traded, beating an-average trading volume of 350,329 shares. The company is now valued at around $3.58 billion.



Tribune Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a media and entertainment company primarily in the United States. The company engages in newspaper publishing, and television and radio broadcasting.



For How Long TRBAA Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (ADR)(OTCMKTS:NSANY) moved +0.40 percent higher at $20.15 and traded between $19.90 and $20.17 after opening the day at $19.94. Its performance over the last five days remained -2.18%, which stands at -2.23% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was 5.55%.



Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. is engaged in the manufacture and sale of automotive products and marine equipment in Japan and internationally. It provides zero emission vehicles, compacts/sedans, sport vehicles, minivans/wagons, crossovers/SUVs/pickup vehicles, and LCVs



For How Long NSANY Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



HRT PARTICIPACOES EM(OTCMKTS:HRTPY) shares fall, losing -1.19 percent to close at $0.225. The stock is down around -82.28% this year and -79.55% for the last 12 months. Around 1.12 million shares changed hands yesterday, lower from an-average trading volume of 1.14 million shares.



HRT Participações em Petróleo S.A., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, distribution, and sale of oil and natural gas. It is also involved in the import, export, refining, sale, and distribution of oil, natural gas, fuel, and oil by-products; and generation, sale, and distribution of electric power.



Will HRTPY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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