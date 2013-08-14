Penny Stock Runners - Neutra Corp (OTCMKTS:NTRR), DEETHREE EXPLORA (OTCMKTS:DTHRF), China Teletech Holding Inc (OTCMKTS:CNCT), Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:LBSR)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/14/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Neutra Corp (OTCMKTS:NTRR), DEETHREE EXPLORA (OTCMKTS:DTHRF), China Teletech Holding Inc (OTCMKTS:CNCT), Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:LBSR)



Neutra Corp (OTCMKTS:NTRR) gain +59.09% to closed at the price of $0.700 after opening at $0.50. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 336,276.00 shares, as compared to its average volume of 96,598.00 shares. Neutra Corp. is a development-stage company. The Company’s business and registered office is located in Sarasota, Florida. The Company’s intended private label products consists of aging, cognitive support, antioxidants/flavonoids, circulatory support, detoxification support.



For How Long NTRR Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



DEETHREE EXPLORA (OTCMKTS:DTHRF) stock traded during its last trading session with the total traded volume of 98,644.00 shares, as compared to its average volume of 15,035.00 shares. The company opened its shares at the price of $8.63for the day and its closing price was $8.92 after gain +3.72%. DeeThree Exploration Ltd. engages in the exploration, exploitation, development, and production of light crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin. The company primarily holds interest in the Lethbridge project covering an area of approximately 267,697 net acres located in Southern Alberta.



Will DTHRF Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



China Teletech Holding Inc (OTCMKTS:CNCT) traded with volume of 3.80M shares in the last session, as compared to average volume of 921,129.00 shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $0.02 and closed at 0.0115 after decline -52.08%. China Teletech Holding, Inc., formerly Guangzhou Global Telecom, Inc., is a distributor of pre-paid calling card and integrated mobile phone handsets and a provider of mobile handset value-added services. The Company serves as one of principal distributors of China Telecom, China Unicom, and China Mobile products in Guangzhou City.



Will CNCT Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:LBSR) stock traded with total volume of 4.78M shares, while the average trading volume remained 2.54M shares. LBSR started its trading session with the price of $0.03 and closed at $0.0250 after decline -19.87%. Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. is an exploration-stage company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the States of Arizona and Alaska. Claims in the State of Alaska are held in the name of the Company's wholly owned subsidiary, Big Chunk Corp.



For How Long LBSR will Fight for Profitability?Read This Trend Analysis report



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