Penny Stock Runners - North Atlantic Drilling - US Listing(OTCMKTS:NATDF), SBERBANK RUSSIA(OTCMKTS:SBRCY), Blue Water Global Group Inc(OTCBB:BLUU), URANIUM PARTC CORP(OTCMKTS:URPTF)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/29/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: North Atlantic Drilling - US Listing(OTCMKTS:NATDF), SBERBANK RUSSIA(OTCMKTS:SBRCY), Blue Water Global Group Inc(OTCBB:BLUU), URANIUM PARTC CORP(OTCMKTS:URPTF).



North Atlantic Drilling - US Listing(OTCMKTS:NATDF) ended higher +1.53% and complete the day at $9.49. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 303,779. After opening at $9.49, the stock hit as high as $9.49. However, it traded between $1.85 and $10.97 over the last twelve months.



North Atlantic Drilling Ltd (NADL) is a Bermuda-based company that is engaged in harsh environment oil and gas drilling. The Company has a fleet of five harsh-environment units in operation, one newbuild in transit to its first assignment and one newbuild under construction.



For How Long NATDF will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



SBERBANK RUSSIA(OTCMKTS:SBRCY) closed yesterday at $10.62, a -1.58% decrease. Around 85,860 shares were traded, low from an-average trading volume of 336,735 shares. The company is now valued at around $58.23 billion.



Sberbank provides corporate and retail banking products and services to corporate clients, small businesses, financial institutions, and individuals in the Russian Federation and internationally.



Has SBRCY Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Blue Water Global Group Inc(OTCBB:BLUU) moved +65.62 percent higher at $0.265 and traded between $0.17 and $0.265 after opening the day at $0.175.



Blue Water Global Group, Inc., formerly Blue Water Restaurant Group, Inc. (Blue Water) is a development-stage company. The Company focuses on developing a chain of casual dining restaurants in tourist destinations throughout the Caribbean region. Its initial restaurant is going to be called Blue Water Bar & Grill and will be located in St. Maarten, Dutch West Indies



For How Long BLUU Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



URANIUM PARTC CORP(OTCMKTS:URPTF) shares fall, losing -0.21 percent to close at $4.66. The stock is down around -14.02% this year and -15.73% for the last 12 months. Around 132,370 shares changed hands yesterday, higher from an-average trading volume of 23,302 shares.



Uranium Participation Corporation operates as an investment holding company. The company invests its assets substantially in uranium oxide in concentrates (U3O8). U3O8 is primarily used as a fuel for nuclear power plants. Denison Mines, Inc. operates as the manager of the company



Will URPTF Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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