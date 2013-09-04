Penny Stock Runners - ORION DIVERSIFIED HO(OTCMKTS:OODH), OncoSec Medical Inc(OTCMKTS:ONCS), PT BK MANDIRI PE ADR(OTCMKTS:PPERY), Strikeforce Technologies Inc(OTCMKTS:SFOR)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/04/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: ORION DIVERSIFIED HO(OTCMKTS:OODH), OncoSec Medical Inc(OTCMKTS:ONCS), PT BK MANDIRI PE ADR(OTCMKTS:PPERY), Strikeforce Technologies Inc(OTCMKTS:SFOR).



ORION DIVERSIFIED HO(OTCMKTS:OODH) is trading with an drop of -31.25%, along with the trading price of $0.330 up till now, while its today’s opening price was $0.48.



OODH recently gained a volume of 93,588 shares, while its average volume is 39,344 shares. The 52 week price range of the company is $0.01 - $1.02 while today, up until 10AM, its minimum price was $0.21.



Company’s 6 month’s performance gave an optimistic outlook overview as it gained 120%, while in its last 5 days its performance remained in the green with the upsurge of 266.67%.



Has OODH Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



OncoSec Medical Inc(OTCMKTS:ONCS) stock hit its highest price at $0.31, after starting its trade at $0.29. Company reported an increase of +5.17% at the price of $0.305 recently and its current day range is from $0.29 to $0.31.



Nokia’s total market capitalization remained $26.96 million, along with the total outstanding shares of 88.41M. Its current volume is 398,189 in the early hours of trading, while if we look at its average volume, that is 1.37 million shares.



OncoSec Medical Incorporated designs, develops, and commercializes novel cancer therapeutic products in the United States. Its products combine proprietary electroporation delivery technology with a chemotherapeutic or novel DNA-based immunotherapeutics, known as OMS ElectroOncology.



For How Long ONCS will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



PT BK MANDIRI PE ADR(OTCMKTS:PPERY) recently plunged -2.63% after opening at $5.90. Its current trading price is $5.93. In the current session, the stocks gained total volume of 42,244 shares up until now, whereas its average volume is 319,836 shares.



Company’s most recent highest price in today’s trading session is $5.93 while its minimum price was $5.88. Last 5 day’s performance of the company remained in the red with the plunge of -12.02%.



PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, engages in institutional and corporate banking, commercial and business banking, consumer finance, micro and retail banking, and treasury, financial institution, and special asset management businesses in Indonesia.



Why Should Investors Buy PPERY After theRecentFall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Strikeforce Technologies Inc(OTCMKTS:SFOR) opened day trade at $0.0015 and showed a uptrend and reached the price of $0.002 recently with the gain of +42.86%. Overall trading volume of the shares is 68.33 million during the early hour of trading, while its average volume is 50.83 million shares.



SFOR overall market capitalization is $ 851,307. If we look at the previous 5 day’s performance of the company, it shows an upward momentum with the gain of more than 300%.



StrikeForce Technologies, Inc., a software development and services company, provides a suite of integrated computer network security products using proprietary technology worldwide. It owns the right to develop and license various identification protection software products to protect computer networks from unauthorized access, and to protect network owners and users from identity theft.



Will SFOR Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



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