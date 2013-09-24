Penny Stock Runners - Overseas Shipholding Group Inc.(OTCMKTS:OSGIQ), Buka Ventures Inc(OTCBB:NNRX), Unseen Solar, Inc.(OTCMKTS:PCWT), Exide Technologies(OTCMKTS:XIDEQ)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/24/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Overseas Shipholding Group Inc.(OTCMKTS:OSGIQ), Buka Ventures Inc(OTCBB:NNRX), Unseen Solar, Inc.(OTCMKTS:PCWT), Exide Technologies(OTCMKTS:XIDEQ).



Overseas Shipholding Group Inc.(OTCMKTS:OSGIQ) ended lower -32.02% and complete the day at $2.25. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 1.47 million. After opening at $3.30, the stock hit as high as $3.31. However, it traded between $0.42 and $7.49 over the last twelve months.



Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. is engaged primarily in the ocean transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. Its customers include independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and the U.S. and international government entities



Has OSGIQ Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Buka Ventures Inc(OTCBB:NNRX) closed yesterday at $1.02, a +36.00% increase. Around 8.31 million shares were traded, beating an-average trading volume of 167.00 million shares. The company is now valued at around $34.88 million.



Buka Ventures Inc., a pre-exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold and related minerals. It owns a 100% interest in the Sigatoka Gold claim located in the Republic of Fiji.



For How Long NNRX Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Unseen Solar, Inc.(OTCMKTS:PCWT) moved -0.50 percent lower at $0.200 and traded between $0.19 and $0.21 after opening the day at $0.20. Its performance over the last five days remained -32%, which stands at -32% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was -32%.



Pacific Clean Water Technologies Inc. engages in the provision and operation of on-site chemical and non-chemical water treatment programs for the treatment of boilers, cooling systems, and process systems in the southwestern United States.



Why Should Investors Buy PCWT After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Exide Technologies(OTCMKTS:XIDEQ) shares fall, losing -12.07 percent to close at $0.335. The stock is down around -90.2% this year and -89.69% for the last 12 months. Around 4.99 million shares changed hands yesterday, higher from an-average trading volume of 1.98 million shares.



Exide Technologies manufactures and supplies lead-acid batteries for transportation and industrial applications worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Transportation Americas, Transportation Europe and Rest of World (ROW), Industrial Energy Americas, and Industrial Energy Europe and ROW.



Will XIDEQ Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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