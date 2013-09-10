Penny Stock Runners - Oxford Investments Holdings Inc.(OTCMKTS:OXIHF), AMARANTUS BIOSCIENCE HOLDINGS, INC.(OTCBB:AMBS), Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp(OTCBB:FMCC), KV Pharmaceutical Co(OTCMKTS:KVPHQ)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/10/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Oxford Investments Holdings Inc.(OTCMKTS:OXIHF), AMARANTUS BIOSCIENCE HOLDINGS, INC.(OTCBB:AMBS), Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp(OTCBB:FMCC), KV Pharmaceutical Co(OTCMKTS:KVPHQ).



Oxford Investments Holdings Inc.(OTCMKTS:OXIHF) ended higher +655.56% and complete the day at $0.0068. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 38.11 million.



Oxford Investments Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the business of direct-banking and payment-card solutions.



For How Long OXIHF will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



AMARANTUS BIOSCIENCE HOLDINGS, INC.(OTCBB:AMBS) closed yesterday at $0.078, a +8.64% increase. Around 11.28 million shares were traded. The company is now valued at around $35.96 million.



Amarantus BioScience Holdings, Inc., a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of drug candidates and diagnostic blood tests to diagnose and treat human diseases in the United States.



For How Long AMBS Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp(OTCBB:FMCC) moved -0.88 percent lower at $1.12 and traded between $1.11 and $1.14 after opening the day at $1.13. Its performance over 1-year performance after recent close was 325.86%.



Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation provides credit guarantee for residential mortgages originated by mortgage lenders and invests in mortgage loans and mortgage-related securities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Single-Family Guarantee, Investments, and Multifamily.



Why Should Investors Buy FMCC After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



KV Pharmaceutical Co(OTCMKTS:KVPHQ) shares fall, losing -45.71 percent to close at $0.0380. The stock is down around -88.12% this year and -88.12% for the last 12 months. Around 9.53 million shares changed hands yesterday, higher from an-average trading volume of 3.02 million shares.



K-V Pharmaceutical Company operates as a specialty branded pharmaceutical marketing company primarily focusing on women?s health care in the United States. It provides Evamist, a transdermal estrogen therapy, which delivers a low dose of estradiol for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms due to menopause; and Makena, a hydroxyprogesterone caproate injection



Will KVPHQ Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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