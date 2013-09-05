Penny Stock Runners - Petrosonic Energy Inc(OTCMKTS:PSON), Danone SA (ADR)(OTCMKTS:DANOY), Patient Safety Technologies Inc(OTCMKTS:PSTX), Destiny Media Technologies Inc(OTCMKTS:DSNY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/05/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Petrosonic Energy Inc(OTCMKTS:PSON), Danone SA (ADR)(OTCMKTS:DANOY), Patient Safety Technologies Inc(OTCMKTS:PSTX), Destiny Media Technologies Inc(OTCMKTS:DSNY).



Petrosonic Energy Inc(OTCMKTS:PSON) ended lower -13.92% and complete the day at $0.340. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 721,694. After opening at $0.40, the stock hit as high as $0.42. However, it traded between $0.32 and $1.46 over the last twelve months.



Petrosonic Energy, Inc., a development stage company, focuses on the treatment and upgrading of heavy oil through sonicated solvent de-asphalting. Its target customers include heavy oil producers and heavy oil refineries, as well as industrial groups that consume heavy oil.



Has PSON Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Danone SA (ADR)(OTCMKTS:DANOY) closed yesterday at $14.92, a +0.34% increase. Around 465,980 shares were traded, beating an-average trading volume of 399,006 shares. The company is now valued at around $43.72 billion.



Danone produces and distributes food and beverage products. The company?s Fresh Dairy Products division offers yogurts, fermented dairy products, and other specialty fresh dairy products under the Activia, Actimel, Danonino, Fruchtswerge, Danoninho, Petit Gervais, Danimals, Serenito, Milkuat, Danacol, Densia, Oikos, Danette, Fantasia, Vitalinea, Taillefine



For How Long DANOY Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Patient Safety Technologies Inc(OTCMKTS:PSTX) moved +10.00 percent higher at $2.20 and traded between $2.00 and $2.28 after opening the day at $2.00. Its performance over the last five days remained 5.77%, which stands at 15.18% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was 33.33%.



Patient Safety Technologies, Inc., through its subsidiary, SurgiCount Medical, Inc., engages in the development, marketing, and sale of products; and the provision of services in the medical patient safety markets in the United States.



For How Long PSTX Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Destiny Media Technologies Inc(OTCMKTS:DSNY) shares fall, losing -2.83 percent to close at $2.06. The stock is up around 232.26% this year and 122.7% for the last 12 months. Around 136,244 shares changed hands yesterday, lower from an-average trading volume of 199,655 shares.



Destiny Media Technologies Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and marketing of digital media software and solutions principally in the United States, Europe, and Australia. Its solutions and technologies allow the distribution of digital media files through the Internet either in a streaming or digital download format



Will DSNY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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