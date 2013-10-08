Penny Stock Runners - Tesco PLC (ADR)(OTCMKTS:TSCDY), Trans Global Group Inc(OTCMKTS:TGGI), Danone SA (ADR)(OTCMKTS:DANOY), Amarium Technologies Inc.(OTCMKTS:AMMG)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/08/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Tesco PLC (ADR)(OTCMKTS:TSCDY), Trans Global Group Inc(OTCMKTS:TGGI), Danone SA (ADR)(OTCMKTS:DANOY), Amarium Technologies Inc.(OTCMKTS:AMMG).



Tesco PLC (ADR)(OTCMKTS:TSCDY) ended lower -0.06% and complete the day at $17.55. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 101,603. After opening at $17.53, the stock hit as high as $17.62. However, it traded between $14.83 and $18.51 over the last twelve months.



Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer. It operates stores that primarily offer food, general merchandise, clothing, and electrical products. The company also provides retail banking, financial, and insurance services. In addition, it engages in data analysis, distribution, and property operations.



Has TSCDY Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Trans Global Group Inc(OTCMKTS:TGGI) closed yesterday at $0.0003, a +200.00% increase. Around 546.12 million shares were traded, beating an-average trading volume of 25.94 million shares. The company is now valued at around $1.07 million.



Trans Global Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides a hosting platform for client and non clients to host their Websites. The company offers various services, including conceptual design, custom programming, SEO, campaign management, printing, iPhone application development, email marketing, and SMS text marketing. It also involves in building spray and injection foam rigs and trailers for the spray and injection foam insulation industry.



For How Long TGGI Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Danone SA (ADR)(OTCMKTS:DANOY) moved -1.00 percent lower at $14.90 and traded between $14.89 and $14.96 after opening the day at $14.90. Its performance over the last five days remained -0.96%, which stands at 1.09% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was 11.28%.



Danone produces and distributes food and beverage products. The company?s Fresh Dairy Products division offers yogurts, fermented dairy products, and other specialty fresh dairy products under the Activia, Actimel, Danonino, Fruchtswerge, Danoninho, Petit Gervais, Danimals, Serenito, Milkuat, Danacol, Densia, Oikos, Danette, Fantasia, Vitalinea, Taillefine, and Ser brands. Its Waters division offers packaged natural, flavored, and vitamin-enriched water under Evian, Volvic, Bonafont, Mizone, Fontvella, Lanjarón, Villavicencio and Villa del Sur, Aqua, and Zywiec Zdroj brands.



Why Should Investors Buy DANOY After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Amarium Technologies Inc.(OTCMKTS:AMMG) shares rose, gaining +32.69 percent to close at $0.345. The stock is up around 64.29% this year and 165.38% for the last 12 months. Around 341,325 shares changed hands yesterday, lower from an-average trading volume of 713,004 shares.



Amarium Technologies, Inc. engages in the development and sale of software solutions and network security products in the United States and the People?s Republic of China. It offers EdgeForce security platforms that are designed to provide protection against destructive attacks by providing firewall, Web filtering, virus screening, spam filtering, intrusion prevention, and VPN technologies in one platform.



Why Should Investors Buy AMMG After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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