Penny Stock Runners - Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCBB:TTNP), Monarchy Resources Inc (OTCBB:MONK), Generex Biotechnology Corporation (OTCMKTS:GNBT), Dakota Plains Holdings Inc (OTCBB:DAKP)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/06/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCBB:TTNP), Monarchy Resources Inc (OTCBB:MONK), Generex Biotechnology Corporation (OTCMKTS:GNBT), Dakota Plains Holdings Inc (OTCBB:DAKP)



Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCBB:TTNP) opened at the price of $0.64, along with 82.54 million shares outstanding and touched its highest price of the day at $XX recently. The stock is trading at the price of $0.620 by scoring -3.12% at 3:23PM.



The stock’s previous performance of one month showed that it gained almost 2.73%. In the previous 3 months it scored +33.33%. During its current trading session, the stock gained a volume of 187,567.00 shares up-till now, which is lower than its average volume of 191,835.00 million shares. Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing proprietary therapeutics for the treatment of serious medical disorders in the United States.



Has TTNP Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Monarchy Resources Inc (OTCBB:MONK) stock recently hit highest its price at $0.09, starting its day trade with a price of $0.08 and reported an a decrease of -12.50%. Its most recent trading price was $0.0700 at 2:51 PM. 52 week price range of the company is $0.05 - $1.28, while today, up until 2:51 PM, its minimum price was $0.05. Monarchy Resources recently added a volume of 367,211.0 shares, versus its average volume of 220,260.00 shares. Monarchy Resources, Inc., a pre-exploration stage company, focuses on acquiring and developing mineral properties. It owns a 100% interest in an 8 unit claim block named La Carlota Gold Claim containing 97.3 hectares located in the Philippines. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Manila, the Philippines.



Has MONK Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Generex Biotechnology Corporation (OTCMKTS:GNBT) remained among the bulls of the day during the early hours of trading, as it went up 5.48% recently. Beta value of the stock remained at 1.90 points, while its earnings per share was -$0.02.



During the last 5 day’s it declined -5.22%, while its last one month’s performance stands at - 6.57%. Generex Biotechnology Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of drug delivery systems and technologies for metabolic and immunological diseases.



For How Long GNBT Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Dakota Plains Holdings Inc (OTCBB:DAKP) is trading with a fall of -1.76% along with the exchange price of $1.67 up till now while its introductory price for today was $1.73.



Company’s 6 month’s performance gave a bright diminishing overview as it lost -56.28% while in its last 5 days its performance remained in the green with the improvement of 4.37%. Dakota Plains, Inc. engages in developing and owning transloading facilities to support the loading, marketing, and transporting of crude oil and related products from and into the North Dakota Williston Basin oil fields. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Wayzata, Minnesota.



Will DAKP Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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