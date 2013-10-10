Penny Stock Runners - Tribune Company(OTCMKTS:TRBAA), Danone SA (ADR)(OTCMKTS:DANOY), Limitless Venture Group Inc(OTCMKTS:LVGI), Volkswagen AG (ADR)(OTCMKTS:VLKAY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/10/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Tribune Company(OTCMKTS:TRBAA), Danone SA (ADR)(OTCMKTS:DANOY), Limitless Venture Group Inc(OTCMKTS:LVGI), Volkswagen AG (ADR)(OTCMKTS:VLKAY).



Tribune Company(OTCMKTS:TRBAA) ended lower -0.32% and complete the day at $61.80. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 511,073. After opening at $62.00, the stock hit as high as $62.40. However, it traded between $48.38 and $67.50 over the last twelve months.



Tribune Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a media and entertainment company primarily in the United States. The company engages in newspaper publishing, and television and radio broadcasting.



Has TRBAA Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Danone SA (ADR)(OTCMKTS:DANOY) closed yesterday at $14.41, a -1.30% decrease. Around 149,576 shares were traded, low from an-average trading volume of 924,640 shares. The company is now valued at around $42.23 billion.



Danone produces and distributes food and beverage products. The company?s Fresh Dairy Products division offers yogurts, fermented dairy products, and other specialty fresh dairy products under the Activia, Actimel, Danonino, Fruchtswerge, Danoninho, Petit Gervais, Danimals, Serenito, Milkuat, Danacol, Densia, Oikos, Danette, Fantasia, Vitalinea, Taillefine, and Ser brands



Has DANOY Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Limitless Venture Group Inc(OTCMKTS:LVGI) moved +4.55 percent higher at $0.0023 and traded between $0.0019 and $0.0027 after opening the day at $0.0023. Its performance over the last five days remained -8%, which stands at -72.94% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was -75.79%.



Limitless Venture Group Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution and marketing of wellness, anti-aging, and hormone replacement therapy products for males and females in the OTC nutraceutical sector



For How Long LVGI Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Volkswagen AG (ADR)(OTCMKTS:VLKAY) shares rose, gaining +0.25percent to close at $44.28. The stock is up around 2.98% this year and 26.62% for the last 12 months. Around 49,116 shares changed hands yesterday, lower from an-average trading volume of 66,950 shares.



Volkswagen AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles; Trucks and Buses; Power Engineering; and Financial Services.



Why Should Investors Buy VLKAY After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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