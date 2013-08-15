Penny Stock Runners - Zurich Insurance Group Ltd (ADR) (OTCMKTS:ZURVY), Linc Energy Ltd-ADR (OTCMKTS:LNCGY), ALAS DEFENSE SYS INC(OTCMKTS:VDSC), Latteno Food Corp (OTCMKTS:LATF)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/15/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Zurich Insurance Group Ltd (ADR) (OTCMKTS:ZURVY), Linc Energy Ltd-ADR (OTCMKTS:LNCGY), ALAS DEFENSE SYS INC(OTCMKTS:VDSC), Latteno Food Corp (OTCMKTS:LATF)



Zurich Insurance Group Ltd (ADR) (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) decline -0.40% to closed at the price of $27.13 after opening at $26.95. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 67,687.00 shares, as compared to its average volume of 93,139.00 shares. Zurich Insurance Group Limited is a Switzerland-based holding company engaged in the insurance sector.



Will ZURVY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally?Find Out Here



Linc Energy Ltd-ADR (OTCMKTS:LNCGY) stock traded during its last trading session with the total traded volume of 40,599.00 shares, as compared to its average volume of 97,997.00 shares. The company opened its shares at the price of $16.50 for the day and its closing price was $16.10 after decline -5.29%. Linc Energy Ltd (Linc Energy) is an Australia-based company. The Company is engaged in the oil and gas exploration and production.



Will LNCGY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



ALAS DEFENSE SYS INC(OTCMKTS:VDSC) traded with volume of 15.15M shares in the last session, as compared to average volume of of 19.11M shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $0.004and closed at $0.0049 by scoring +13.95%. ALAS International Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) for the federal and local governments, and the private sector. It markets its products through independent contractors and consultants in the United States and internationally.



For How Long VDSC Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Latteno Food Corp (OTCMKTS:LATF) stock traded with total volume of 36.66M shares, while the average trading volume remained 6.72 shares. LATF started its trading session with the price of $0.0019 and closed at $0.0022 after gain 29.41%. Latteno Food Corp. (Latteno) is engaged in acquiring, organizing, developing and upgrading companies in the international food and beverage market. Latteno is specializing in the dairy industry and coffee industry.



For How Long LATF Gloss will Attract Investors?Find out via this report



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