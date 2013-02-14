'Invest in Penny Stocks' by Peter Leeds Unveils His Secrets for Penny Stock Trading

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/14/2013 -- ‘Invest in Penny Stocks’ is available to his subscribers as well as anyone interested in learning about investing in penny stocks. With Peter Leeds’ new book, investors will learn the proper way to invest and how to choose the best company to invest in.



The book helps readers understand the market and how they can generate potential profits from their portfolios. Peter Leeds, the penny stock trading expert, shares his experience with new investors. The book enables investors to gain insight into the nuances of trading this market and learn the techniques that penny stock professionals use. This book is ideally suited for novice penny stock investors who are not yet seasoned traders.



A spokesperson stated, “Purchase ‘Invest in Penny Stocks’ and benefit from all the trading tactics and special methods which Peter Leeds uses himself!”



Along with the new book, Peter Leeds’ newsletter lists the top penny stocks and the penny stock brokers in the market. The newsletter assists investors and gives them information on the hottest penny stocks available in the market and also a guideline how to avoid hot stock tips that are fabricated.



The online penny stock brokers list is a straight forward guide that provides investors an easy way to assess the effectiveness of a broker and helps them select which ones to work with. Investors learn which one has the best commissions, their policies and tools for penny stock picks and more detailed information on trading in the market.



Investors can gain instant access to the annual penny stock brokers report and review each of the top penny stocks brokers.



About Penny Stocks Guide

The Penny Stocks Guide is a comprehensive and impartial resource for investors interested in penny stocks. It provides information about the best penny stocks in the market. The Penny Stocks Guide teaches the basic principles of penny stock investing, including how to do it intelligently and safely with the least risk. The Penny Stock Guide also offers investors additional resources and research tools, to help educate them for future trades. To learn more, please visit http://www.pennystocks.net