Peter Leeds Releases an Exclusive Video on 'Binary Options Warning'

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/18/2013 -- This latest video, as well as all previous and upcoming content, can be viewed at the Peter Leeds penny stock investing YouTube channel, or directly at Pennystocks.net. The video gives its viewers an insight into the world of penny stock trading and gives points to think about before investing. The goal of these education videos is to help investors be successful traders.



Addressing his stockholders, Peter Leeds says, “My expectations, for this and all our other videos and penny stock investing content, is that individuals will have the tools and guidance they need to invest well, and avoid major losses. My penny stock investing team and I are in a unique situation, we have the knowledge to help investors get the knowledge they need to make their own informed decisions.”



Peter’s penny stock trading strategy has been developed and analyzed over and over again by the leading experts in the field and all trading buy and sell recommendations are approved by Peter Leeds himself. His newsletter makes these recommendations in plain language and simple enough for any new investor to follow.



By trading penny stocks for just a few hours a day, investors can make large percentage gains with small investments to start off. Leading the industry for over 12 years and having provided more than 35,000 subscriptions, Peter Leeds’ Newsletter, The Penny Stocks Guide, is one of the most popular financial newsletters in North America.



About Penny Stocks.net

The Penny Stocks Guide is a comprehensive and impartial resource for investors interested in penny stocks. It provides information about the best cent stocks in the market. The Penny Stocks Guide teaches the basic principles of investing in stocks, including how to do it intelligently and safely with the least risk. The newsletter also offers investors additional resources and research tools, to help educate them for future trades. As a leading expert on penny stocks, Peter Leeds is frequently contacted by top media organizations like CNNfn, NBC, CBS, and FOX for his comments and views.



To know more visit: http://www.pennystocks.net