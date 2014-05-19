Penny Stock Whizz Kid Publishes In-Depth TD AmeriTrade Review

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/19/2014 -- 50 Cent controversially used his social media influence to spike the price of a penny stock in which he’d invested, making himself 8.7 million in the process. Meanwhile, Bart MacKay became a billionaire at 57 through penny stocks and was even featured in Forbes, and a 26 year old now drives a Bugatti because of his penny stock investments. It’s easy to see that penny stocks are a great idea for those who know how to use them. Penny Stock Whizzkid wants to help everyone find out the secret, and has published reviews of trading platforms to help people get started. Their latest is TD AmeriTrade.



Penny Stock Whizz Kid aims to provide all the information and resources people need to make money from penny stocks. They outline how to tell genuine penny stocks from scam products, how to identify small companies with great potential, and teach individuals how to interact with the market to purchase and sell off stocks for profit.



Their TD AmeriTrade review explains that their platform ensures no surcharges for penny stocks, large orders or after-hours trading, and has over 130 local branches for those who like to do deals, or collect their cash in person. There is no maintenance or inactivity feeds and it offers access to detailed third party research to inform traders and help people make big wins. They also crucially have an excellent trading suite, and even include an iPad trading platform for trading on the go. It is ultimately however, for serious rather than entry level investors.



A spokesperson for Penny Stock Whizz Kid explained, “We believe that TD AmeriTrade has a strong platform on the whole, but they do make users pay for it, and for some just starting out their commission may run a little high. We have a great deal of platform reviews on our website together with trading tips and insights to help people get the very best from their investments, teaching people the advantages of trading in penny stocks and turning pennies into dollars. The skill is easily learned and put into practice, and can start making people money right away.”



About Penny Stock Whizz Kid

Penny Stock Whizz Kid can help people learn how to invest in the best penny stocks at the right time, before the rest of Wall Street. Not all penny stocks are scams, there are some excellent small cap companies with great upside potential. As well as teaching, the site also shares investing ideas for those who don't have the time to do their own research. For more information please visit: http://www.pennystockwhizzkid.com/