Penny Stocks Active Momentum - Advanced Cell Technology, Inc.(OTCBB:ACTC), TURKIYE GARANTI BANK(OTCMKTS:TKGBY), CodeSmart Holdings Inc(OTCBB:ITEN), GABRIEL RESOURCES LT(OTCMKTS:GBRRF)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/10/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Advanced Cell Technology, Inc.(OTCBB:ACTC), TURKIYE GARANTI BANK(OTCMKTS:TKGBY), CodeSmart Holdings Inc(OTCBB:ITEN), GABRIEL RESOURCES LT(OTCMKTS:GBRRF).



Advanced Cell Technology, Inc.(OTCBB:ACTC) tradecomplete the day at $0.0585. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 5.55 million. After opening at $0.06, the stock hit as high as $0.06. However, it traded between $0.05 and $0.10 over the last twelve months.



Advanced Cell Technology, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of human embryonic and adult stem cell technology in the field of regenerative medicine.



Can Investors Bet on ACTC after this News update? Find out in this Research Report



TURKIYE GARANTI BANK(OTCMKTS:TKGBY) closed yesterday at $3.76, a +3.87% increase. Around 239,708 shares were traded, beating an-average trading volume of 233,581shares. The company is now valued at around $15.20 billion.



Türkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. provides retail, commercial, corporate, and small and medium size enterprises (SME) banking services. It offers current accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, term deposits, structured deposit accounts, and accumulating accounts, as well as mutual funds



For How Long TKGBY Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



GABRIEL RESOURCES LT(OTCMKTS:GBRRF) moved -3.52 percent lower at $0.659 and traded between $0.43 and $1.07 after opening the day at $1.07. Its performance over the last five days remained -58.54%, which stands at -54.41% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was -71.9%.



Gabriel Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal mining projects located in Romania. It primarily mines for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company, through its 80.69% ownership in Rosia Montana Gold Corporation S.A



Why Should Investors Buy GBRRF After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



CodeSmart Holdings Inc(OTCBB:ITEN) shares fall, losing -15.62 percent to close at $3.35. The stock is down around -26.86% this year and -26.86% for the last 12 months. Around 197,300 shares changed hands yesterday, higher from an-average trading volume of 161,567 shares.



CodeSmart Holdings, Inc. focuses on providing on-line education services for medical coding and billing to healthcare professionals in the United States. It offers CODESMART UNIVERSITY, an on-line training program that teaches current and new medical coding professionals on ICD-10-CM/PCS coding systems



Will ITEN Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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