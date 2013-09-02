Penny Stocks Active Momentum - ALABAMA POWER CO (OTCMKTS:ALBPP), Bioelectronics Corp(OTCMKTS:BIEL), Patriot Scientific Corporation(OTCMKTS:PTSC), GABRIEL RESOURCES LT(OTCMKTS:GBRRF)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/02/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Our Today’s Focus is on: ALABAMA POWER CO (OTCMKTS:ALBPP), Bioelectronics Corp(OTCMKTS:BIEL), Patriot Scientific Corporation(OTCMKTS:PTSC), GABRIEL RESOURCES LT(OTCMKTS:GBRRF)



ALABAMA POWER CO (OTCMKTS:ALBPP) gained volume of 8,114.00 shares and the average volume of the stock remained 2,081.00 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $23.00 - $26.60 and the day range was $23.00 - $23.86.The stock opened the session at $23.86, and closed the session at $23.50. The stock showed a negative performance of -1.80% in previous trading session.



Has ALBPP Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



In previous session, Bioelectronics Corp (OTCMKTS:BIEL) traded 15.41 million shares and the average volume of the stock remained 3.74 million shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $0.01 - $0.0012. while its closing price stayed at $0.0012. The market capitalization of the stock remained 4.01 million. The half-yearly trend of the stock remained negative -29.41%. BioElectronics Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets drug?free, topical pain medical devices. Its products comprise ActiPatch therapy for over-the-counter treatment of back pain and other musculoskeletal complaints; RecoveryRx for chronic and post-operative wound care.



Is BIEL a Solid Investment at These Levels? Read This Report For Details



Patriot Scientific Corporation (OTCMKTS:PTSC) volume of the stock was 434,025.00 shares in the most recent session and the average volume remained 266,474.00 shares. The stock boosted +1.79% and finished the prior session at the closing price of $0.114. The stock traded 434,025.00shares in its previous trading session and its average volume remained 266,474.00 shares. Patriot Scientific Corporation, an intellectual-property licensing company, owns various patents covering the design of microprocessor chips. Its technologies are used in products, such as computers and cameras, printers, automobiles, and industrial devices.



Will PTSC Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



GABRIEL RESOURCES LT (OTCMKTS:GBRRF) traded with volume of 113,950.00 shares and the average volume of the stock remained 25,256.00 shares. The stock decreased -3.64% and finished the trading at $1.59. The market capitalization of the stock remained 633.76 million. Gabriel Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal mining projects located in Romania. It primarily mines for gold, silver, and copper deposits.



Will GBRRF Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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