Penny Stocks Active Momentum - Alkaline Water Company Inc(OTCBB:WTER), Nestle SA Reg Shs. Ser. B Spons (ADR)(OTCMKTS:NSRGY), Roche Holding Ltd. (ADR)(OTCMKTS:RHHBY), FriendFinder Networks Inc(OTCMKTS:FFNT)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/18/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Alkaline Water Company Inc(OTCBB:WTER), Nestle SA Reg Shs. Ser. B Spons (ADR)(OTCMKTS:NSRGY), Roche Holding Ltd. (ADR)(OTCMKTS:RHHBY), FriendFinder Networks Inc(OTCMKTS:FFNT).



Alkaline Water Company Inc(OTCBB:WTER) ended lower -1.60% and complete the day at $0.465. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 2.80 million. After opening at $0.49, the stock hit as high as $0.50. However, it traded between $0.04 and $1.30 over the last twelve months.



The Alkaline Water Company Inc. engages in the production, distribution, marketing, and selling bottled alkaline water in bulk for retail sale. The company offers bottled alkaline water to retail consumers in three-liter and one-gallon volumes under the Alkaline84 brand



Has WTER Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Nestle SA Reg Shs. Ser. B Spons (ADR)(OTCMKTS:NSRGY) closed yesterday at $67.17, a +0.33% increase. Around 2.03 million shares were traded, beating an-average trading volume of 786,815 shares. The company is now valued at around $215.90 billion.



Nestlé S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides nutrition, health, and wellness products worldwide. The company offers baby foods primarily under the Cerelac, Gerber, Gerber Graduates, NaturNes, and Nestum brands; bottled water principally under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brand names; cereals under the Chocapic, Cini Minis



For How Long NSRGY Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Roche Holding Ltd. (ADR)(OTCMKTS:RHHBY) moved +0.08 percent higher at $63.59 and traded between $63.26 and $63.60 after opening the day at $63.32. Its performance over the last five days remained 1.52%, which stands at -0.61% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was 25.95%.



Roche Holding AG operates in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, European Union, and internationally. It discovers, develops, and delivers diagnostic and therapeutic products and services that enable patients and healthcare professionals in the detection, prevention, diagnosis, treatment, and treatment monitoring of diseases.



For How Long RHHBY Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



FriendFinder Networks Inc(OTCMKTS:FFNT) shares fall, losing -83.94 percent to close at $0.0530. The stock is down around -91.45% this year and -92.09% for the last 12 months. Around 10.17 million shares changed hands yesterday, higher from an-average trading volume of 178,604 shares.



FriendFinder Networks Inc. is an Internet and technology company providing services in social networking and Web-based video sharing. The Company operates in two segments: Internet and entertainment.



Will FFNT Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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