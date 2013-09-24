Penny Stocks Active Momentum - AMARANTUS BIOSCIENCE HOLDINGS, INC.(OTCBB:AMBS), OncoSec Medical Inc(OTCMKTS:ONCS), Tesco PLC (ADR)(OTCMKTS:TSCDY), Canadian Zinc Corp(OTCBB:CZICF)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/24/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: AMARANTUS BIOSCIENCE HOLDINGS, INC.(OTCBB:AMBS), OncoSec Medical Inc(OTCMKTS:ONCS), Tesco PLC (ADR)(OTCMKTS:TSCDY), Canadian Zinc Corp(OTCBB:CZICF).



AMARANTUS BIOSCIENCE HOLDINGS, INC.(OTCBB:AMBS) ended lower -9.24% and complete the day at $0.0599. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 5.55 million. After opening at $0.0661, the stock hit as high as $0.0579. However, it traded between $0.01 and $0.20 over the last twelve months.



Amarantus BioScience Holdings, Inc., a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of drug candidates and diagnostic blood tests to diagnose and treat human diseases in the United States



Has AMBS Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



OncoSec Medical Inc(OTCMKTS:ONCS) closed yesterday at $0.252a -2.71% decrease. Around 2.15 million shares were traded, low from an-average trading volume of 2.29 million shares. The company is now valued at around $22.23 million.



OncoSec Medical Incorporated designs, develops, and commercializes novel cancer therapeutic products in the United States. Its products combine proprietary electroporation delivery technology with a chemotherapeutic or novel DNA-based immunotherapeutics, known as OMS ElectroOncology.



Has ONCS Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Tesco PLC (ADR)(OTCMKTS:TSCDY) moved +0.28 percent higher at $18.12 and traded between $18.09 and $18.23 after opening the day at $18.20. Its performance over the last five days remained 1.85%, which stands at 3.07% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was 11.41%.



Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer. It operates stores that primarily offer food, general merchandise, clothing, and electrical products. The company also provides retail banking, financial, and insurance services. In addition, it engages in data analysis, distribution, and property operations



For How Long TSCDY Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Canadian Zinc Corp(OTCBB:CZICF) shares fall, losing -9.25 percent to close at $0.510. The stock is up around 37.47% this year and 7.14% for the last 12 months. Around 779,294 shares changed hands yesterday, higher from an-average trading volume of 131,329 shares.



Canadian Zinc Corporation (Canadian Zinc), is exploration stage company. The Company is primarily engaged in the exploration, development and permitting of its Prairie Creek Mine property (Prairie Creek). As of December 31, 2011, the Company held a 100% interest in the Prairie Creek Mine property located in the Northwest Territories, Canada.



Will CZICF Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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