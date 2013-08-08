Penny Stocks Active Momentum - Anglo American Plc (ADR)(OTCMKTS:AAUKY), SPYGLASS RESOURCES(OTCMKTS:SGLRF), LIGHTSTREAM RES(OTCMKTS:LSTMF), Kingfisher Plc (ADR)(OTCMKTS:KGFHY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/08/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Anglo American plc (ADR)(OTCMKTS:AAUKY), SPYGLASS RESOURCES(OTCMKTS:SGLRF), LIGHTSTREAM RES(OTCMKTS:LSTMF), Kingfisher plc (ADR)(OTCMKTS:KGFHY)



Anglo American plc (ADR)(OTCMKTS:AAUKY) ended lower -0.28% and complete the day at $10.81. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 68,170. After opening at $10.90, the stock hit as high as $10.94. However, it traded between $9.03 and $16.89 over the last twelve months.



Anglo American plc (Anglo American) is a mining company, focusing on platinum group metals, diamonds, copper, nickel, iron ore, metallurgical and thermal coal. The Company’s portfolio include Bulk commodities which consists of Iron and Manganese, Metallurgical Coal and Thermal; Base Metals, which consists of copper, nickel and niobium;



Has AAUKY Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



SPYGLASS RESOURCES(OTCMKTS:SGLRF) closed yesterday at $1.58, a -0.63% decrease. Around 268,336 shares were traded, beating an-average trading volume of 53,773 shares. The company is now valued at around $203.64 million.



Spyglass Resources Corp., an intermediate oil and gas producer, operates oil and natural gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia



Has SGLRF Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



LIGHTSTREAM RES(OTCMKTS:LSTMF) moved -1.59 percent lower at $7.85 and traded between $7.84 and $7.93 after opening the day at $7.93. Its performance over the last five days remained -6.21%, which stands at 7.83% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was -7.32%.



Lightstream Resources Ltd. operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company focusing on light oil Bakken and Cardium resource plays with conventional light oil assets in Canada. The company?s principal operating areas include the Bakken formation and conventional Mississippian reservoirs in southeastern Saskatchewan; the Cardium formation in central Alberta; and light oil resource plays in north-central Alberta. It also holds land



Why Should Investors Buy LSTMF After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Kingfisher plc (ADR)(OTCMKTS:KGFHY) shares fall, losing -0.90 percent to close at $12.07. The stock is up around 30.63% this year and 40.5% for the last 12 months. Around 82,892 shares changed hands yesterday, lower from an-average trading volume of 124,324 shares.



Kingfisher plc is a home improvement retailer. The Company, through its subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates supply home improvement products and services through a network of retail stores and other channels, located in the United Kingdom, continental Europe and China.



Will KGFHY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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