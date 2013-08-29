Penny Stocks Active Momentum - AWILCO(OTCMKTS:AWLCF), AIA Group Ltd.(OTCMKTS:AAGIY), NORTHERN GRAPHITE CO(OTCMKTS:NGPHF), Vapor Corp.,(OTCMKTS:VPCO)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/29/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: AWILCO(OTCMKTS:AWLCF), AIA Group Ltd.(OTCMKTS:AAGIY), NORTHERN GRAPHITE CO(OTCMKTS:NGPHF), Vapor Corp.,(OTCMKTS:VPCO).



AWILCO(OTCMKTS:AWLCF) ended higher +0.88% and complete the day at $18.35. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 77,107. After opening at $18.20, the stock hit as high as $18.40. However, it traded between $13.85 and $20.00 over the last twelve months.



Awilco Drilling PLC provides contract drilling services to oil and gas companies in the United Kingdom. It owns and operates two semi-submersible drilling rigs, WilPhoenix and WilHunter



For How Long v will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



AIA Group Ltd.(OTCMKTS:AAGIY) closed yesterday at $17.24, a +0.17% increase. Around 32,198 shares were traded, low from an-average trading volume of 91,749 shares. The company is now valued at around $51.82 billion.



AIA Group Limited, an investment holding company, provides various products and services for insurance, protection, savings, investment, and retirement needs of individuals and businesses



For How Long AAGIY Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



NORTHERN GRAPHITE CO(OTCMKTS:NGPHF) moved -4.77 percent lower at $0.795 and traded between $0.79 and $0.87 after opening the day at $0.86. Its performance over the last five days remained 19.58%, which stands at 11.19% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was -27.71%.



Northern Graphite Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company principally owns a 100% interest in the Bissett Creek graphite property covering 2,989 hectares located in the United Townships of Head, Clara, and Maria in the county of Renfrew, Ontario.



Why Should Investors Buy NGPHF After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Vapor Corp.,(OTCMKTS:VPCO) shares rose, gaining +1.89 percent to close at $1.08. The stock is up around 414.29% this year and 468.42% for the last 12 months. Around 144,152 shares changed hands yesterday, lower from an-average trading volume of 346,212 shares.



Vapor Corp (Vapor) is engaged in designing, marketing and distributing electronic cigarettes and accessories under the Fifty-One, Krave, VaporX, EZ Smoker, Green Puffer, Americig, Fumre Hookah Stix and Smoke Star brands. Electronic consists of three functional components



Why Should Investors Buy VPCO After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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