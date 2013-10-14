Penny Stocks Active Momentum - Bio-Path Holdings Inc(OTCMKTS:BPTH), North Atlantic Drilling - US Listing (OTCMKTS:NATDF), BG Group plc (ADR)(OTCMKTS:BRGYY), Liberator Medical Holdings, Inc.(OTCBB:LBMH)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/14/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Bio-Path Holdings Inc(OTCMKTS:BPTH), North Atlantic Drilling - US Listing (OTCMKTS:NATDF), BG Group plc (ADR)(OTCMKTS:BRGYY), Liberator Medical Holdings, Inc.(OTCBB:LBMH).



Bio-Path Holdings Inc(OTCMKTS:BPTH) ended higher +7.11% and complete the day at $2.41. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 147,675. After opening at $2.25, the stock hit as high as $2.45. However, it traded between $0.26 and $3.00 over the last twelve months.



Bio-Path Holdings, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutic products utilizing its proprietary liposomal delivery technology to systemically distribute nucleic acid drugs throughout the human body with a simple intravenous transfusion. Its lead product candidate, Liposomal Grb-2, is in a Phase I study for blood cancers and in preclinical studies for triple negative and inflammatory breast cancers.



For How Long BPTH will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



North Atlantic Drilling - US Listing(OTCMKTS:NATDF) closed yesterday at $9.85, a +2.71% increase. Around 271,327 shares were traded, beating an-average trading volume of 74,781 shares. The company is now valued at around $2.21 billion.



North Atlantic Drilling Limited operates as an offshore drilling services contractor in the North Atlantic area. The company provides harsh environment offshore drilling services to the oil and gas industry in Norway and the United Kingdom. It operates drillships, semi-submersibles, jack-ups, and harsh environment and ultra-deepwater units.



For How Long NATDF Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



BG Group plc (ADR)(OTCMKTS:BRGYY) moved +0.90 percent higher at $19.15 and traded between $18.96 and $19.15 after opening the day at $19.00. Its performance over the last five days remained 2.14%, which stands at 0.74% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was 14.6%.



BG Group plc operates as an integrated natural gas company worldwide. The company?s Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, production, liquefaction, and marketing of hydrocarbons with a focus on natural gas



For How Long BRGYY Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Liberator Medical Holdings, Inc.(OTCBB:LBMH) shares rose, gaining +5.77 percent to close at $2.20. The stock is up around 20.86% this year and 182.05% for the last 12 months. Around 203,630 shares changed hands yesterday, lower from an-average trading volume of 243,360 shares.



Liberator Medical Holdings, Inc. and its subsidiaries distribute direct-to-consumer durable medical supplies for seniors in the United States. The company primarily offers urological catheters, ostomy supplies, mastectomy fashions, and diabetic supplies. It also provides home health care services to Medicare-eligible seniors with chronic illness



Why Should Investors Buy LBMH After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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