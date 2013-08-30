Penny Stocks Active Momentum - Blue Earth Inc(OTCMKTS:BBLU), Medifirst Solutions Inc(OTCMKTS:MFST), Tesco PLC (ADR)(OTCMKTS:TSCDY), Globalstar, Inc.(OTCMKTS:GSAT)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/30/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Blue Earth Inc(OTCMKTS:BBLU), Medifirst Solutions Inc(OTCMKTS:MFST), Tesco PLC (ADR)(OTCMKTS:TSCDY), Globalstar, Inc.(OTCMKTS:GSAT).



Blue Earth Inc(OTCMKTS:BBLU) ended higher +10.10% and complete the day at $3.38. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 360,249. After opening at $3.08, the stock hit as high as $3.38. However, it traded between $0.82 and $3.89 over the last twelve months.



Blue Earth, Inc., is engaged in a mergers and acquisition in the clean-tech industry. The Company primary focus is acquiring companies and technologies that serve the energy efficiency services and renewable energy market sectors.



For How Long BBLU will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Medifirst Solutions Inc(OTCMKTS:MFST) closed yesterday at $0.0699, a -8.03% decrease. Around 2.50 million shares were traded, beating an-average trading volume of 38,591shares. The company is now valued at around $ 575,399.



Medifirst Solutions, Inc. (MSI) is a development-stage company. The Company is engaged in business planning activities, including researching the industry, identifying target markets for its products, developing its Medifirst Solutions, Inc. models and financial forecasts.



Has MFST Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Tesco PLC (ADR)(OTCMKTS:TSCDY) moved -0.03 percent lower at $17.35 and traded between $17.33 and $17.47 after opening the day at $17.43. Its performance over the last five days remained -0.43%, which stands at 3.67% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was 4.67%.



Tesco PLC is an international retailer. The activity of the Company is retailing and associated activities in the United Kingdom, the People’s Republic of China, the Czech Republic, Hungary, the Republic of Ireland, India, Malaysia, Poland, Slovakia, South Korea, Thailand, Turkey and the United States.



Why Should Investors Buy TSCDY After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Globalstar, Inc.(OTCMKTS:GSAT) shares rose, gaining +2.34 percent to close at $0.655. The stock is up around 114.75% this year and 118.33% for the last 12 months. Around 1.30 million shares changed hands yesterday, lower from an-average trading volume of 1.50 million shares.



Globalstar, Inc. (Globalstar) is a provider of mobile voice and data communications services globally via satellite. Globalstar’s satellite communications business, by providing critical mobile communications to the Company's subscribers, serves principally recreation and personal; government; public safety and disaster relief; oil and gas; maritime and fishing; natural resources



Why Should Investors Buy GSAT After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



About LeadingStockAlerts

LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/