Penny Stocks Active Momentum: Dana Resources (OTCMKTS: DANR), BANCO DO BRASIL SA (OTCMKTS: BDORY), Latteno Food Corp, NITTO DENKO ADR (OTCMKTS: NDEKY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/30/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Dana Resources (OTCMKTS: DANR), BANCO DO BRASIL SA (OTCMKTS: BDORY), Latteno Food Corp (OTCMKTS: LATF), NITTO DENKO ADR (OTCMKTS: NDEKY).



Dana Resources (OTCMKTS: DANR) decreased -45.65% and closed at $0.0025 on a traded volume of 9.18 million shares, in comparison to 2.58 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is up over 150%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $221.095 and its total outstanding shares are 88.44 million.



Will DANR Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Dana Resources, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of natural resource properties in Peru, South America.



BANCO DO BRASIL SA (OTCMKTS: BDORY) soared 1.37% and closed at $9.65 on a traded volume of 120.212 shares, whereas its average trading volume is 99.746shares. In the last three months, the stock is down -21.8%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $9.55 and $9.81.



Will BDORY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Banco do Brasil S.A. provides various banking services in Brazil and internationally. Its Banking segment offers products and services, such as deposits, loans, and services to retail, wholesale, and government markets, as well as to micro-entrepreneurs and the informal sector.



Latteno Food Corp (OTCMKTS: LATF) jumped 25.00% and closed at $0.0015. So far in three months, the stock is down -77.27%. The 52-week range for the stock is $0.0011 and $0.23 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $0.0016. Its introductory price for the day was $0.0011, with the overall traded volume of 16.93 million shares.



Will LATF Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Latteno Food Corp. focuses on acquiring, organizing, developing, and upgrading companies in the food and beverage markets, with a focus on dairy and coffee industries.



NITTO DENKO ADR (OTCMKTS: NDEKY) after opening its shares at the price of $27.00, dropped -2.44% to close at $27.23 for the day. The stock moved on a traded volume of 10.022 shares, in comparison to 11.312 shares of average trading volume.



The 52-week range for the stock is $21.18 and $35.00 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $27.40.



Will NDEKY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Nitto Denko Corporation provides optical films, automotive materials and parts, reverse osmosis membranes, and transdermal drug delivery patches. It offers electronics-related products, such as optical films, flexible printed circuits, thin-film metal circuit boards, and semiconductor encapsulating resins used in liquid crystal display televisions, personal computers, cell phones, handheld game consoles, portable audio players, and hard disk drives.



About LeadingStockAlerts:

LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer:

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/