Penny Stocks Active Momentum - diaDexus, Inc.(OTCMKTS:DDXS), Telstra Corporation Ltd(OTCMKTS:TLSYY),Nuvilex Inc(OTCMKTS:NVLX), EASTS WEST PETE(OTCMKTS:EWPMF)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/11/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: diaDexus, Inc.(OTCMKTS:DDXS), Telstra Corporation Ltd(OTCMKTS:TLSYY), Nuvilex Inc(OTCMKTS:NVLX), EASTS WEST PETE(OTCMKTS:EWPMF).



diaDexus, Inc.(OTCMKTS:DDXS) ended higher +3.59% and complete the day at $1.73. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 391,662. After opening at $1.70, the stock hit as high as $1.75. However, it traded between $0.28 and $2.00 over the last twelve months.



diaDexus, Inc., a life sciences company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary cardiovascular diagnostic products addressing needs in cardiovascular disease.



For How Long DDXS will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Telstra Corporation Ltd(OTCMKTS:TLSYY) closed yesterday at $23.52, a +1.60% increase. Around 50,492 shares were traded, low from an-average trading volume of 57,625 shares. The company is now valued at around $58.53 billion.



Telstra Corporation Limited provides telecommunications and information services to individuals, businesses, governments, and enterprises in Australia and internationally.



For How Long TLSYY Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Nuvilex Inc(OTCMKTS:NVLX) moved -3.08 percent lower at $0.126 and traded between $0.12 and $0.14 after opening the day at $0.13. Its performance over the last five days remained 2.02%, which stands at -17.11% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was 342.11%.



Nuvilex, Inc, a biotechnology and life technology company, develops and markets products to improve the health, condition, and well-being. The company offers Cinnechol, a natural supplement, which helps in maintaining normal cholesterol levels and supports normal cardiovascular function



Why Should Investors Buy NVLX After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



EASTS WEST PETE(OTCMKTS:EWPMF) shares rose, gaining +12.38 percent to close at $0.590. The stock is up around 37.27% this year and 72.01% for the last 12 months. Around 640,775 shares changed hands yesterday, higher from an-average trading volume of 157,193 shares.



East West Petroleum Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties. It primarily invests in conventional and unconventional resource plays.



Why Should Investors Buy EWPMF After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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