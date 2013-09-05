Penny Stocks Active Momentum - Epazz Inc(OTCMKTS:EPAZ), CodeSmart Holdings Inc(OTCBB:ITEN), Zurich Insurance Group Ltd (ADR)(OTCMKTS:ZURVY), MediSwipe Inc(OTCMKTS:MWIP)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/05/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Epazz Inc(OTCMKTS:EPAZ), CodeSmart Holdings Inc(OTCBB:ITEN), Zurich Insurance Group Ltd (ADR)(OTCMKTS:ZURVY), MediSwipe Inc(OTCMKTS:MWIP).



Epazz Inc(OTCMKTS:EPAZ) ended higher +7.69% and complete the day at $0.0014. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 41.79 million. After opening at $0.0014, the stock hit as high as $0.0015. However, it traded between $0.0006 and $0.0039 over the last twelve months.



Epazz, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells various software programs to business enterprises, hospitals, and government and post-secondary institutions in the United States. It offers EPAZZ BoxesOS v3.0, a Web infrastructure operating system that integrates with each organization's back-end systems and provides a customizable personal information system for various stakeholders, including students, faculty, alumni, employees, and clients



For How Long EPAZ will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



CodeSmart Holdings Inc(OTCBB:ITEN) closed yesterday at $4.00, a -9.09% decrease. Around 140,357 shares were traded, low from an-average trading volume of 154,922 shares. The company is now valued at around $63.21 million.



CodeSmart Holdings, Inc. focuses on providing on-line education services for medical coding and billing to healthcare professionals in the United States. It offers CODESMART UNIVERSITY, an on-line training program that teaches current and new medical coding professionals on ICD-10-CM/PCS coding systems.



Has ITEN Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Zurich Insurance Group Ltd (ADR)(OTCMKTS:ZURVY) moved +0.20 percent higher at $24.90 and traded between $24.73 and $24.94 after opening the day at $24.87. Its performance over the last five days remained -6.11%, which stands at -9.12% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was -7.09%.



Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of insurance products, solutions, and advisory services worldwide. It offers car insurance, home insurance, general liability insurance, life and critical illness insurance, savings and investments, pensions and retirement planning, and other products.



For How Long ZURVY Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



MediSwipe Inc(OTCMKTS:MWIP) shares fall, losing -10.21 percent to close at $0.0466. The stock is up around 206.58% this year and 3228.57% for the last 12 months. Around 3.92 million shares changed hands yesterday, higher from an-average trading volume of 2.84million shares.



MediSwipe, Inc. provides patient solutions for electronically processing transactions within the healthcare industry in the United States. It offers terminal-based service packages and integrated Web Portal add-ons that include digital patient records, electronic referrals, credit/debit card merchant services, check guarantee, and accounts receivable financing for physicians, clinics, hospitals, and medical dispensaries.



Will MWIP Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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