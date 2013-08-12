Penny Stocks Active Momentum - Exide Technologies(OTCMKTS:XIDEQ), Tullow Oil Plc (UK)(OTCMKTS:TUWOY), BILLABONG INTL LTD A(OTCMKTS:BLLAF), Telstra Corporation Ltd(OTCMKTS:TLSYY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/12/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Exide Technologies(OTCMKTS:XIDEQ), Tullow Oil Plc (UK)(OTCMKTS:TUWOY), BILLABONG INTL LTD A(OTCMKTS:BLLAF), Telstra Corporation Ltd(OTCMKTS:TLSYY)



Exide Technologies(OTCMKTS:XIDEQ) ended lower -4.11% and complete the day at $0.168. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 862,292. After opening at $0.17, the stock hit as high as $0.18. However, it traded between $0.11 and $3.75 over the last twelve months.



Exide Technologies (Exide) is engaged in stored electrical energy solutions, and is a manufacturer and supplier of lead-acid batteries for transportation and industrial applications in the worldwide. Exide operates in four business segments



Has XIDEQ Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Tullow Oil Plc (UK)(OTCMKTS:TUWOY) closed yesterday at $8.27, a +2.10% increase. Around 135,309 shares were traded, beating an-average trading volume of 54,082 shares. The company is now valued at around $14.72 billion.



Tullow Oil plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in Europe, South America, Asia, and Africa. It is also involved in the sale of hydrocarbons. The company?s principal properties include the Jubilee, Tweneboa-Enyenra-Ntomme



For How Long TUWOY Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



BILLABONG INTL LTD A(OTCMKTS:BLLAF) moved +6.54 percent higher at $0.570 and traded between $0.56 and $0.57 after opening the day at $0.57. Its performance over the last five days remained 54.47%, which stands at 159.09% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was -32.14%.



Billabong International Limited engages in marketing, distributing, wholesaling, and retailing apparel, accessories, eyewear, wetsuits, and hardgoods in the board sports sector primarily in Australia, North America, Europe, Japan, New Zealand, South Africa, and Brazil.



For How Long BLLAF Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Telstra Corporation Ltd(OTCMKTS:TLSYY) Trade close at $23.34. The stock is up around 2.59% this year and 18.18% for the last 12 months. Around 52,966 shares changed hands yesterday, lower from an-average trading volume of 194,257 shares.



Telstra Corporation Limited (Telstra) telecommunications and information services company providing telecommunications and information services for domestic and international customers. The Company operates in nine segments: Telstra Consumer and Country Wide (TC&CW); Telstra Business (TB); Telstra Enterprise and Government (TE&G); Telstra Wholesale (TW); Telstra Media Group; Telstra International Group



Can TLSYY Show a Strong Recovery? Find out in This Research Report



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