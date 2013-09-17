Penny Stocks Active Momentum - Federal National Mortgage Association(OTCBB:FNMA), OncoSec Medical Inc(OTCMKTS:ONCS), Growlife Inc(OTCBB:PHOT), Nestle SA Reg Shs. Ser. B Spons (ADR)(OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/17/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Federal National Mortgage Association(OTCBB:FNMA), OncoSec Medical Inc(OTCMKTS:ONCS), Growlife Inc(OTCBB:PHOT), Nestle SA Reg Shs. Ser. B Spons (ADR)(OTCMKTS:NSRGY),



Federal National Mortgage Association(OTCBB:FNMA) ended higher +3.45% and complete the day at $1.20. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 10.84 million. After opening at $1.0, the stock hit as high as $1.22. However, it traded between $0.25 and $5.44 over the last twelve months.



Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) provides liquidity and stability support services in the secondary mortgage market in the United States. The company securitizes mortgage loans originated by lenders in the primary mortgage market into Fannie Mae mortgage-backed securities (Fannie Mae MBS). It operates in three segment



For How Long FNMA will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



OncoSec Medical Inc(OTCMKTS:ONCS) closed yesterday at $0.258, a -19.44% decrease. Around 17.68 million shares were traded, beating an-average trading volume of 1.65 million shares. The company is now valued at around $22.79 million.



OncoSec Medical Incorporated designs, develops, and commercializes novel cancer therapeutic products in the United States. Its products combine proprietary electroporation delivery technology with a chemotherapeutic or novel DNA-based immunotherapeutics, known as OMS ElectroOncology.



Has ONCS Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Growlife Inc(OTCBB:PHOT) moved +20.35 percent higher at $0.0550 and traded between $0.05 and $0.06 after opening the day at $0.05. Its performance over the last five days remained 70.81%, which stands at 12.35% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was 44.74%.



Growlife, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets horticulture and lifestyle products in the United States and internationally. It offers LED lights for indoor growing; wireless monitoring and control equipment to operate grow room functions; and plant growing systems and accessories, including nutrients, media, timers, controls, and automated water accessories.



For How Long PHOT Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Nestle SA Reg Shs. Ser. B Spons (ADR)(OTCMKTS:NSRGY) shares rose, gaining +0.07 percent to close at $66.95. The stock is up around 2.46% this year and 8.02% for the last 12 months. Around 1.98 million shares changed hands yesterday, higher from an-average trading volume of 736,553 shares.



Nestlé S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides nutrition, health, and wellness products worldwide. The company offers baby foods primarily under the Cerelac, Gerber, Gerber Graduates, NaturNes, and Nestum brands; bottled water principally under the Nestlé Pure Life



Why Should Investors Buy NSRGY After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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