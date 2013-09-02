Penny Stocks Active Momentum - FIRST TITAN CORP(OTCBB:FTTN), ISRAEL CHEMICALS LIM(OTCMKTS:ISCHY), OSISKO MINING CORP(OTCMKTS:OSKFF), STD BK GRP LTD/S ADR(OTCMKTS:SGBLY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/02/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: FIRST TITAN CORP(OTCBB:FTTN), ISRAEL CHEMICALS LIM(OTCMKTS:ISCHY), OSISKO MINING CORP(OTCMKTS:OSKFF), STD BK GRP LTD/S ADR(OTCMKTS:SGBLY).



FIRST TITAN CORP(OTCBB:FTTN) ended higher +5.33% and complete the day at $0.790. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 39,905. After opening at $0.76, the stock hit as high as $0.79. However, it traded between $0.29 and $7.50 over the last twelve months.



First Titan Corp., through its subsidiary, First Titan Energy, LLC, engages in the exploration and development of oil and natural gas resources worldwide. The company has interests in 1 well in Little Cedar Creek Field in Alabama; and in the Lake Boeuf Field that covers an area of approximately 300 acres located in Lafourche Parish in Southeast Louisiana.



For How Long FTTN will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



ISRAEL CHEMICALS LIM(OTCMKTS:ISCHY) closed yesterday at $7.04, a +0.29% increase. Around 28,019 shares were traded, low from an-average trading volume of 62,557 shares. The company is now valued at around $8.93 billion.



Israel Chemicals Ltd. operates as a fertilizer and specialty chemicals company. The company operates in three segments: Fertilizers, Industrial Products, and Performance Products. The Fertilizers segment mines, extracts, and produces potash and saltproducts, phosphate rocks, sulfuric acids, fertilizer-grade phosphoric acids, phosphate fertilizers, compound fertilizers, liquid and soluble fertilizers, and phosphate-based animal feed additives.



For How Long ISCHY Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



OSISKO MINING CORP(OTCMKTS:OSKFF) moved -1.96 percent lower at $5.00 and traded between $4.95 and $5.09 after opening the day at $4.96. Its performance over the last five days remained -5.3%, which stands at 17.47% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was -37.73%.



Osisko Mining Corporation engages in acquiring, exploring, developing, and mining gold properties in the Americas. The company principally owns and operates the Canadian Malartic gold mine located near Malartic in Québec; Hammond Reef gold project located near Thunder Bay in Northern Ontario; and Upper Beaver-Kirkland Lake gold properties located in Northeastern Ontario



Why Should Investors Buy OSKFF After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



STD BK GRP LTD/S ADR(OTCMKTS:SGBLY) shares rose, gaining +1.99 percent to close at $11.27. The stock is down around -9.84% this year and -9.84% for the last 12 months. Around 15,984 shares changed hands yesterday, lower from an-average trading volume of 18,329 shares.



Standard Bank Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in South Africa and internationally.



Why Should Investors Buy SGBLY After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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