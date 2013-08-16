Penny Stocks Active Momentum - HONG KONG EXCH ADR(OTCMKTS:HKXCY), Neologic Animation Inc(OTCMKTS:NANI), GDF Suez SA (ADR)(OTCMKTS:GDFZY), Soligenix Inc(OTCBB:SNGX)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/16/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: HONG KONG EXCH ADR(OTCMKTS:HKXCY), Neologic Animation Inc(OTCMKTS:NANI), GDF Suez SA (ADR)(OTCMKTS:GDFZY), Soligenix Inc(OTCBB:SNGX)



HONG KONG EXCH ADR(OTCMKTS:HKXCY) ended lower -1.04% and complete the day at $16.23. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 58,595. After opening at $16.18, the stock hit as high as $16.25. However, it traded between $13.07 and $19.45 over the last twelve months.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the stock exchange and futures exchange, and their related clearing houses in Hong Kong. It operates in five segments: Cash Market, Derivatives Market, Commodities, Clearing, and Market Data.



Has HKXCY Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up?Find Out Here



Neologic Animation Inc(OTCMKTS:NANI) closed yesterday at $0.0029, a +81.25% increase. Around 7.49 million shares were traded, beating an-average trading volume of 4.37 million shares. The company is now valued at around $ 536,500.

Neologic Animation Inc., is a development-stage company. The Company is an online gaming and educational company. The Company plans to provide interactive Web based educational content and online games to primary school students.



For How Long NANI Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



GDF Suez SA (ADR)(OTCMKTS:GDFZY) trde close at $22.73 and traded between $22.23 and $22.73 after opening the day at $22.42. Its performance over the last five days remained 0.49%, which stands at 12.75% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was 8.03%.

GDF Suez SA is a France-based natural gas and electricity supplier. Its operations are organized in following business lines: Energy Europe, engaged in the production of electricity and distribution and supplying of gas through divisions in Benelux and Germany, the rest of European countries; Energy International which supplies North and Latin America



What GDFZY Charts Are Signaling for Traders? Find Out Here



Soligenix Inc(OTCBB:SNGX) shares rose, gaining +11.43 percent to close at $1.56. The stock is up around 160% this year and 300% for the last 12 months. Around 156,999 shares changed hands yesterday, higher from an-average trading volume of 89,553 shares.

Soligenix, Inc. is a development-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on developing products to treat the side effects of cancer treatment and gastrointestinal diseases, as well as developing several biodefense vaccines and therapeutics.



Why Should Investors Buy SNGX After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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