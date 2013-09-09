Penny Stocks Active Momentum: Kao Corporation (ADR) (OTCMKTS: KCRPY), Panasonic Corporation (ADR) (OTCMKTS: PCRFY), UNICHARM CORP/S ADR, Wal-Mart De Mexico S a B De C v (ADR)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/09/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Kao Corporation (ADR) (OTCMKTS: KCRPY), Panasonic Corporation (ADR) (OTCMKTS: PCRFY), UNICHARM CORP/S ADR (OTCMKTS: UNICY), Wal-mart de Mexico S A B de C V (ADR) (OTCMKTS: WMMVY).



Kao Corporation (ADR) (OTCMKTS: KCRPY) increased 0.54% and closed at $29.72 on a traded volume of 12.281 shares, in comparison to 24.874 shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is up over 14.62%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $15.25 billion.



Will KCRPY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Kao Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of beauty care, human health care, and fabric and home care products; and chemicals worldwide.



Panasonic Corporation (ADR) (OTCMKTS: PCRFY) plunged -0.33% and closed at $9.16 on a traded volume of 89.958 shares, whereas its average trading volume is 189.048 shares. In the last three months, the stock is up 20.69%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $9.11 and $9.19.



Will PCRFY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Panasonic Corporation produces and sells electronic and electric products worldwide. The company provides imaging equipment, such as flat-panel TVs; Blu-ray disc recorders, digital cameras, and notebook PCs



UNICHARM CORP/S ADR (OTCMKTS: UNICY) jumped 0.68% and closed at $10.36. So far in three months, the stock is down -14.45%. The 52-week range for the stock is $10.08 and $13.09 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $10.40. Its introductory price for the day was $10.39, with the overall traded volume of 68.860 shares.



Will UNICY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Unicharm Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of baby and child care, feminine care, and pet care products in Asia, Africa, Europe, North America, and the Middle East.



Wal-mart de Mexico S A B de C V (ADR) (OTCMKTS: WMMVY) after opening its trade at the price of $24.22, jumped 2.17% to close at $24.53 for the day. The stock moved on a traded volume of 26.391 shares, in comparison to 47.308 shares of average trading volume.



The 52-week range for the stock is $23.43 and $33.85 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $24.87.



Will WMMVY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. owns and operates retail stores. It operates discount stores, hypermarkets, wholesale-price membership stores, supermarkets, apparel and accessories stores, and department stores.



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