Penny Stocks Active Momentum - Liberator Medical Holdings, Inc.(OTCBB:LBMH), OncoSec Medical Inc(OTCMKTS:ONCS), NanoViricides Inc(OTCMKTS:NNVCD), Axa SA (ADR)(OTCMKTS:AXAHY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/23/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Liberator Medical Holdings, Inc.(OTCBB:LBMH), OncoSec Medical Inc(OTCMKTS:ONCS), NanoViricides Inc(OTCMKTS:NNVCD), Axa SA (ADR)(OTCMKTS:AXAHY).



Liberator Medical Holdings, Inc.(OTCBB:LBMH) ended lower -6.33% and complete the day at $2.22. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 361,806. After opening at $2.30, the stock hit as high as $2.36. However, it traded between $0.56 and $2.42 over the last twelve months.



Liberator Medical Holdings, Inc. and its subsidiaries distribute direct-to-consumer durable medical supplies for seniors in the United States. The company primarily offers urological catheters, ostomy supplies, mastectomy fashions, and diabetic supplies. It also provides home health care services to Medicare-eligible seniors with chronic illness.



Has LBMH Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



OncoSec Medical Inc(OTCMKTS:ONCS) closed yesterday at $0.259, a +0.19% increase. Around 2.31 million shares were traded, beating an-average trading volume of 2.29 million shares. The company is now valued at around $22.85 million.



OncoSec Medical Incorporated designs, develops, and commercializes novel cancer therapeutic products in the United States. Its products combine proprietary electroporation delivery technology with a chemotherapeutic or novel DNA-based immunotherapeutics, known as OMS ElectroOncology



For How Long ONCS Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



NanoViricides Inc(OTCMKTS:NNVCD) moved +1.74 percent higher at $5.27 and traded between $5.01 and $5.75 after opening the day at $5.20. Its performance over the last five days remained 42.55%, which stands at 357.39% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was 1031.18%.



NanoViricides, Inc., a nano-biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of viral infections.



For How Long NNVCD Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Axa SA (ADR)(OTCMKTS:AXAHY) shares fall, losing -1.34 percent to close at $23.57. The stock is up around 29.36% this year and 46.67% for the last 12 months. Around 115,991 shares changed hands yesterday, lower from an-average trading volume of 130,511 shares.



AXA Group, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services. Its Life & Savings segment offers term life, whole life, universal life, endowment, deferred and immediate annuities, and other investment-based products, including endowments and savings-related products, such as variable life and variable Annuity products; and critical illness and permanent health insurance products for individual and commercial clients.



Will AXAHY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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