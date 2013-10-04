Penny Stocks Active Momentum - LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SA(ADR)(OTCMKTS:LVMUY), GLOBALTECH HOLDINGS,(OTCMKTS:GLBH), DEETHREE EXPLORA(OTCMKTS:DTHRF), Axa SA (ADR)(OTCMKTS:AXAHY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/04/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SA(ADR)(OTCMKTS:LVMUY), GLOBALTECH HOLDINGS,(OTCMKTS:GLBH), DEETHREE EXPLORA(OTCMKTS:DTHRF), Axa SA (ADR)(OTCMKTS:AXAHY).



LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SA(ADR)(OTCMKTS:LVMUY) ended higher +0.91% and complete the day at $39.77. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 62,416. After opening at $39.69, the stock hit as high as $39.87. However, it traded between $30.31 and $40.51 over the last twelve months.



LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SA, (LVMH), is a France-based luxury goods company. It owns a portfolio of luxury brands and its business activities are divided into five segments: Wines and Spirits, Fashion and Leather Goods, Perfumes and Cosmetics, Watches and Jewelry, and Selective Retailing



For How Long LVMUY will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



GLOBALTECH HOLDINGS,(OTCMKTS:GLBH) closed yesterday at $0.0026, a -29.73% decrease. Around 20.84 million shares were traded, beating an-average trading volume of 10.92 million shares. The company is now valued at around $1,100.



Has GLBH Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



DEETHREE EXPLORA(OTCMKTS:DTHRF) moved -1.41 percent lower at $8.82 and traded between $8.73 and $8.84 after opening the day at $8.84. Its performance over the last five days remained -4.4%, which stands at 1.77% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was 35.75%.



Why Should Investors Buy DTHRF After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Axa SA (ADR)(OTCMKTS:AXAHY) shares rose, gaining +0.64 percent to close at $23.45. The stock is up around 28.7% this year and 57.38% for the last 12 months. Around 105,208 shares changed hands yesterday, higher from an-average trading volume of 93,024 shares.



Axa SA (AXA) is a France-based holding company engaged in the business of financial protection, insurance and asset management. It operates in three segments: Life & Savings, Property & Casualty Insurance and Asset Management.



Why Should Investors Buy AXAHY After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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