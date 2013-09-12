Penny Stocks Active Momentum - mCig Inc(OTCBB:LTCHD), STELLAR BIOTECH INC(OTCMKTS:SBOTF), E-Waste Systems Inc(OTCMKTS:EWSI), Press Ventures Inc(OTCBB:PVEN)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/12/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: mCig Inc(OTCBB:LTCHD), STELLAR BIOTECH INC(OTCMKTS:SBOTF), E-Waste Systems Inc(OTCMKTS:EWSI), Press Ventures Inc(OTCBB:PVEN).



mCig Inc(OTCBB:LTCHD) ended higher +18.92% and complete the day at $0.220. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 427,141. After opening at $0.16, the stock hit as high as $0.22.



mCig, Inc., a development stage company, engages in air to water generator distribution and technology licensing business. It offers Lifetech AirWell System, an air to water generator that produces water by promoting and filtering the condensation of moisture from air



For How Long LTCHD will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



STELLAR BIOTECH INC(OTCMKTS:SBOTF) closed yesterday at $1.46, a +6.57% increase. Around 263,763 shares were traded, low from an-average trading volume of 356,126 shares. The company is now valued at around $76.67 million.



mCig, Inc., a development stage company, engages in air to water generator distribution and technology licensing business. It offers Lifetech AirWell System, an air to water generator that produces water by promoting and filtering the condensation of moisture from air. The company sells its products to wholesale distributors, as well as directly to medical facilities, government agencies, and schools.



For How Long SBOTF Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



E-Waste Systems Inc(OTCMKTS:EWSI) moved -28.25 percent lower at $0.0419 and traded between $0.04 and $0.06 after opening the day at $0.06. Its performance over the last five days remained -53.39%, which stands at 87.89% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was 831.11%.



E-Waste Systems, Inc. provides waste electric and electronic equipment processing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company is also involved in the provision of end-to-end solutions in IT asset recovery, e-waste management, and electronics reverse logistics.



Why Should Investors Buy EWSI After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Press Ventures Inc(OTCBB:PVEN) shares fall, losing -46.96 percent to close at $0.122. Around 2.14 million shares changed hands yesterday, higher from an-average trading volume of 342,537 shares.



Will PVEN Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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