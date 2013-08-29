Penny Stocks Active Momentum: Muenchener Rueckversicherungs-Ges.AG-ADR (OTCMKTS: MURGY), FANNIE MAE PFD S, Strategic Global Investments, Inc., Daimler AG

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/29/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Muenchener Rueckversicherungs-Ges.AG-ADR (OTCMKTS: MURGY), FANNIE MAE PFD S (OTCBB: FNMAS), Strategic Global Investments, Inc. (OTCMKTS: STBV), Daimler AG (OTCMKTS: DDAIY).



Muenchener Rueckversicherungs-Ges.AG-ADR (OTCMKTS: MURGY) decreased -1.79% and closed at $18.66 on a traded volume of 110.983 shares, in comparison to 43.853 shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is up over 3.21%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $34.07 billion.



Will MURGY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses. The company provides life and health reinsurance, as well as property and casualty reinsurance, which include liability, personal accident, motor, marine, aviation, space, fire, engineering, credit and bonding, and other classes of reinsurance products. It also offers primary insurance products comprising life, property and casualty, health and nursing care, dental, long term care daily benefits, term life cover, death benefits, and travel



FANNIE MAE PFD S (OTCBB: FNMAS) soared 1.00% and closed at $5.05 on a traded volume of 10.833 shares, whereas its average trading volume is 1.40 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is down -21.09%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $4.95 and $5.05.



Will FNMAS Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) provides liquidity and stability support services in the secondary mortgage market in the United States.



Strategic Global Investments, Inc. (OTCMKTS: STBV) dropped -0.99% and closed at $0.0100. So far in three months, the stock is down -44.44%. The 52-week range for the stock is $0.01 and $0.28 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $0.01. Its introductory price for the day was $0.01, with the overall traded volume of 1.76million shares.



Will STBV Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Strategic Global Investments, Inc. engages in the real estate development business in the United States.



Daimler AG (OTCMKTS: DDAIY) after opening its shares at the price of $68.47, dropped -2.66% to close at $68.68 for the day. The stock moved on a traded volume of 20.341 shares, in comparison to 9.535 shares of average trading volume.



The 52-week range for the stock is $45.00 and $74.84 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $69.25.



Will DDAIY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Daimler AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, distributes, and sells passenger cars and off-road vehicles, trucks, vans, buses, and related spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services segments.



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